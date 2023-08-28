Texans’ Dameon Pierce trucks Saints’ defense: ‘We love the angry style,’ Mike Boone spins forward for touchdown run

NEW ORLEANS – Texans running back Dameon Pierce lowered his shoulder pads, punishing New Orleans Saints defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. with his trademark punishing running style.

Pierce set the tone for the Texans’ physical running game with his downhill approach, bulldozing the former Texans second-round draft pick Sunday night during a 13-yard run in a 17-13 win at the Caesars Superdome.

Pierce, a Pro Bowl alternate who won the NFL’s Angry Run of the Year last season for his epic, tackle-breaking display against the Jacksonville Jaguars, said he needs to run even angrier this year to suit offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s run-first playbook. Pierce’s latest temperamental run set up Texans rookie C.J. Stroud’s red-zone touchdown pass to Nico Collins

“I love the way that Dameon ran,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said of Pierce, who rushed for 30 yards on five carries as he averaged six yards per run. “That’s what we want to see from him. That’s what we want to see. The challenge this week was to our running backs to accelerate through the hole, to continue to move their feet, continue to finish, continue to go forward; and, it was good to see Dameon run that way. That’s his style and we love the angry style. That’s what we want to continue to see from him.”

Mike Boone is solidifying his role as the Texans’ third running back. Boone spun out of an arm tackle attempt for an 11-yard touchdown run.

“Mike Boone did a really nice job today as well running the ball, finishing runs,” Ryans said. “He ran with a very physical mindset. I love the way that both of those guys ran tonight.”

Boone finished the game with 51 yards on seven carries, including a 21-yard run, and caught four passes for 26 yards.

“I give a lot of credit to the offensive line,” Boone said. “Those guys opened up holes for us. We did what we do in practice. They made it easy for us.”

Perhaps the Saints need to wrap up and not attempt arm tackles.

“Yeah, not at all,” Boone said. “We practice too physical for that, just try to showcase our style of running with the Texans. It’ll take a little more than an arm tackle, for sure.”

#Texans running back Mike Boone on his game tonight which included breaking an arm tackle for a touchdown @KPRC2 'It will take more than an arm tackle' pic.twitter.com/4LtHVnnoWo — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 28, 2023

Boone was decisive, and fast as he rushed for 25 yards on four carries and caught one pass for seven yards against the New England Patriots in the first preseason game.

Boone, 27, has rushed for 516 career yards, a 5.2 average and four touchdowns with 18 career receptions for 146 yards. He rushed for 102 yards last season in nine games for the Denver Broncos.

A former undrafted free agent from Cincinnati, Boone signed a two-year, $3.1 million contract as a free agent this offseason.

Kenyon Green struggles against Saints

Texans left offensive guard Kenyon Green didn’t start as he was replaced in the starting lineup by journeyman Michael Deiter.

Drafted in the first round a year ago with the 15th overall pick out of Texas A&M, Green endured a difficult rookie season as he dealt with injuries and was overwhelmed by elite defensive linemen. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and missed the entire offseason.

Green struggled with the second-team offense as he allowed rookie first-round defensive tackle Bryan Bresee to beat him on a spin move to sack Davis Mills. Green was in visible pain as he grabbed his left arm and was examined in the blue medical tent on the sideline. After he was checked out by trainers, Green seemed fine on the sideline and remained on the bench in his equipment.

When asked why Deiter started, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans replied: “Deiter has done a really good job all camp. He deserved reps, and wanted to see him in with the first group.”

Has Green regressed?

“No, we are all working to get better,” Ryans said. “As I said multiple times, standing here that every position, everybody is always moving around. Every position, we always evaluate each guy and see where we are.”

The Texans have invested heavily in the offensive line, including signing Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million extension to make him the highest paid offensive lineman in the league, signed right tackle Tytus Howard to a three-year, $56 million extension, right guard Shaq Mason to a three-year, $36 million extension and traded for offensive tackle Joshua Jones.

“Whatever we need to do up front, we’ll do it,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “We don’t go if our O-line doesn’t go. We don’t go if our D-line doesn’t go. Whatever we need to do to continue to get better up front, we’ll do it and invest whatever we need to invest to make that work.”

A former Atascosita blue-chip recruit and Texas A&M consensus All-American, Green is determined to improve.

“I’m having fun,” Green recently told KPRC 2. “I’m out here laughing, listening to the music, singing the songs, just getting back to playing my brand of football.”

For Green, it’s a different personal sound track than the difficulties of his rookie season when he had his ups and downs. Green allowed 47 pressures and four sacks in 823 snaps. He had a 37.7 Pro Football Focus blocking grade, a 27.0 pass protection mark for the season, including a season-low 3.6 pass-blocking grade against the Washington Commanders when he struggled to slow down the charge of defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Green gave up two sacks and five pressures in that loss.

So, Green rededicated himself to his craft and set his ambitions on reaching his potential.

“Just rolling with the punches, just continue to push myself and block out the negativity and push for more positive things,” Green said. “Just cutting weight, making sure I’m in great shape. That’s what I’ve really been focused on.”

Of course, Green has heard the criticism. Most of the commentary, he simply blocks it out.

Does it anger or motivate him?

“Nah, I’m just a real nonchalant guy,” Green said. “I’m too laid-back for that.,”

Listed at 6-foot-4, 323 pounds, Green said he has dropped a “fair amount” of weight.

Signed to a four-year, fully guaranteed $15.9 million contract that includes a fifth-year club option, Green was a finalist for the Lombardi award for the Aggies before declaring early for the NFL draft.

“Just technique, technique and just finishing plays, really,” he said. “That’s what I’m focused on right now. Technique and finishing plays, hands inside, just trying to be the best player I can be.”

Tank Dell creates excitement

Reversing direction after starting to his right, Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell darted 26 yards up the sideline to the Saints’ 43-yard line.

That electrifying return set up a C.J. Stroud touchdown pass to wide receiver Nico Collins.

“It’s exciting, Tank is an exciting player,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “And, you see it again, I think each game he’s in, I think he has made a big-time play, an explosive play. That’s the type of playmaker that Tank can be for us.

“I am really excited with his growth throughout. Tank has shown up each and every day. He’s worked. He’s made those plays in practice and it’s showed up in the game.”

NOTES: Saints veteran tight end Jimmy Graham gave the Texans’ defense a lot of matchup issues. He was able to position himself for a 25-yard catch with linebacker Christian Harris attempting to cover him. That set up his three-yard touchdown catch over cornerback Ka’dar Hollman

“I thought that Jimmy Graham made a really nice play,” Ryans said. “Christian was in position. Jimmy made a nice play. It happens in the league. I love Christian. He was in his proper leverage. He was exactly where he was supposed to be. He was tight in coverage. At the end of the day, offenses make plays, too. Jimmy Graham has been making plays for a long time, so it was a good play by Jimmy. Credit to him.” ...

Texans rookie starting center Juice Scruggs left the game with a leg injury and was held out for the remainder of the game as a precautionary measure, per a league source.

Texans wide receiver John Metchie III was held out as a precautionary measure due to a recurring hamstring issue. ... Fullback Andrew Beck didn’t play while attending to a personal family matter. ... Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (hand surgery), tight end Brevin Jordan (hamstring), safety Brandon Hill (hamstring), wide receiver Jared Wayne (hamstring), linebackers Christian Kirksey (hamstring) and Blake Cashman (hamstring), punter Cameron Johnston (calf), defensive tackle Thomas Booker (hand-wrist), offensive tackle Charlie Heck (foot, back, physically unable to perform list), defensive tackle Roy Lopez (strained hamstring), defensive end Chase Winovich, running backs Gerrid Doaks and Dare Ogunbowale didn’t play. The Texans held out starting cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Steven Nelson, starting Shaq Griffin and Ka’Dar Hollman.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.