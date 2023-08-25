Texans’ Garret Wallow reflects on healthy return, New Orleans homecoming: ‘It is Memory Lane’

This is a photo of Garret Wallow of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – Growing up in New Orleans, Garret Wallow became accustomed to rooting for the Saints. It’s not as if he had a choice in the matter.

“Everybody in New Orleans is a Saints fan,” Wallow said. “There were no options.”

As a blue-chip recruit from John Curtis Christian School, Wallow played in two state championship games, winning one and losing one, in the Caesars Superdome before emerging as an All-Big 12 linebacker at TCU.

And, now, the Texans’ third-year linebacker returns to New Orleans to compete against his hometown NFL team in preseason game Sunday night.

“It’s a dream come true to come home,” Wallow said. “It’s my first time to be home since I’ve been playing in the league and we’re going to play in the Superdome. I’m definitely excited about that. It is Memory Lane, for sure.”

#Texans linebacker Garret Wallow @gwallow_12 on preseason game against #Saints his hometown team and playing in Ceasars Superdome as he did in high school in state football championships @KPRC2 @Martin_Fischman @BallengeeFB pic.twitter.com/Lr8WzMHcrt — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 23, 2023

After undergoing offseason ankle surgery, Wallow devoted his offseason to regaining his full health and is moving well at training camp after being sidelined at organized team activities and a minicamp. The former fifth-round draft pick has four tackles in two preseason games as he competes for a roster spot at a crowded linebacker position.

Wallow played in 13 games with three starts and recorded 13 tackles with one tackle for loss last season. He appeared in 15 percent of the defensive snaps. As a rookie, Wallow played in every game with two starts and had 23 tackles, two for losses in 286 snaps, 16 percent of the total defensive playing time.

“It’s definitely been a blessing,” Wallow said. “It’s been a long offseason. A lot of work was put in. I’m definitely excited just to be out there every day. I’m blessed to just be back on the field and be back out there perfecting my craft. Whatever opportunity I’m given, make the most out of it. That’s my mindset right now.”

Playing for coach DeMeco Ryans, a former Pro Bowl linebacker, is a bonus for Wallow as he absorbs knowledge from the former Texans standout.

“Oh yeah, it’s amazing,” Wallow said. “Especially having a former player who coaches you up every day. It helps you sharpen your craft and help you be a better player.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC and click2houston.com.