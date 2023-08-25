Needville among 4 teams remaining in Little League World Series: Looking ahead to the finals

(Tom E. Puskar, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Needville, Texas' DJ Jablonski (10) celebrates with teammates after their win over El Segundo, Calif., in a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Four teams remain on the Little League World Series bracket as we head into championship weekend.

One team from each side will face one another on Sunday. The other two will play for third place.

On the U.S. side, Fort Bend County’s Needville Little League, representing the Southwest region, will take on California’s El Segundo Little League from the West Region.

Both teams faced earlier in the tournament -- Needville defeated California 3-1.

On Wednesday, during a nail-biting U.S. semifinal, Needville defeated Seattle, of the Northwest region, 1-0 after nine innings.

Meanwhile, on the International side, Chinese Taipei will face the Caribbean’s Curaçao.

SCHEDULE:

International Championship

Chinese Taipei vs. Curaçao

11:30 a.m. Houston time

U.S. Championship

Southwest (Needville) vs. California (El Segundo)

2:30 p.m. Houston time

Third Place Consolation Game

Losing team from International Championship vs. Losing team from U.S. Championship

10 a.m. Houston time

Little League World Series Championship Game

U.S. Winner vs. International Winner

2 p.m. Houston time