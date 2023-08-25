LIST: These Astros, Houston-native MLB players once played in Little League

Martin Maldonado, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker once played in Little League

HOUSTON – Some of our well-known MLB players, including a few Astros players were once Little Leaguers themselves!

While the boys of Needville are battling it out at the Little League World Series, the Little League Organization compiled a list of notable MLB players who played in Little League when they were young.

These Astros players played in Little League before jumping into the big leagues:

Michael Brantley

Southwestern Port St. Lucie, Florida Little League

Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Alex Bregman

Eastdale (Albuquerque, New Mexico) Little League

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws to first after fielding a hit by Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Alex Cintron (Hitting Coach)

Juan Antonio Bibiloni Little League (Yabucoa, Puerto Rico)

First Base Coach Alex Cintron #37 of the Houston Astros looks on during American League All-Stars workout during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Nationals Park on July 16, 2018 in Washington. (2018 Getty Images)

Martin Maldonado

Naguabo Little League (Puerto Rico)

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado watches during batting practice before Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Lance McCullers Jr.

Citrus Park, Florida Little League

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Jeremy Peña

Elmwood Little League (Providence, Rhode Island)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena flips the ball after making a diving catch on a line out by Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Kyle Tucker

Tampa Bay, Florida Little League

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker watches his three-run home run during the third inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

These MLB players played in Little League baseball teams in the Houston area:

Anthony Rendon (Los Angeles Angels)

West Oaks Little League (Houston, Texas)

Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon fields a ground out hit by San Diego Padres' Matthew Batten during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Cavan Biggio (Toronto Blue Jays)

West University Little League (Houston, Texas)

Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio hits a sacrifice fly against the Minnesota Twins in the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Blue Jays won 3-2 in 10. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jameson Taillon (Chicago Cubs)

Oak Ridge Woodlands Area Little League (The Woodlands, Texas)

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Randal Grichuk (Los Angeles Angels)

Lamar National Little League (Rosenberg, Texas)

2003-2004 Alumni - Little League Baseball World Series (Southwest Region)