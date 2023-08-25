94-year-old great grandma celebrating Needville Little League team from afar, bingo be damned

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Marcella Hackstedt is a 94-year-old fan of the Needville Little League team as it advances in the Little League World series.

Her great grandson, Jagger McRae, plays on the Needville Little League team. She’s cheering him on from her assisted living facility in Sugar Land.

KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry reported that the assisted living facility canceled bingo to watch the boys in the Little League World Series.

Marcella Hackstedt (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Here are some of the best comments we received about her fandom:

Janet Rapp Hutson wrote: “How Wonderful. Remembering my Moms time in assisted living and canceling Bingo is not an option!! LOL Unless it involves Grandchildren or Great Grands! So exciting!!”

Pauletta Harvey Klemstein wrote: “Marcella has always been at every game, competition she could go to for her grandchildren. Nothing will stop her now! Gotta love this lady! CE”

Marla Sebesta wrote: “One absolutely precious lady with such a great family! She has influenced so many people!”

Regina Elliston House wrote: “Everybody loves GiGi and our Little League Boys!!! She’s the sweetest & I know she’s proud of her Jagger Boo!!”