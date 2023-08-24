THE LIST: VYPE’s 2023 Class 6A Preseason Rankings

And here we go...
As we are on the eve of the 2023 Texas High School Football season, it's time to take a shot at the preseason rankings. After hours of researching and arguing in the war room of VYPE, here are the Class 6A rankings.
Some like to push out their rankings early, but VYPE waits to the last minute to account for everything that has and will happen leading up to Thursday.
Feel free to disagree.
...
Maurice Williams Jr.--Shadow Creek
Jamey Wright (VYPE)
Mabrey Mettauer--The Woodlands
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Cooper Stevens --Cy-Fair
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Tory Blaylock--Atascocita
Justin Williams--Oak Ridge
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Dakyus Brinkley--Katy
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Devin Sanchez--North Shore
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE THE 2023 VYPE FOOTBALL PREVIEW
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TEAM & INDIVIDUAL PHOTOS
...
VYPE’s CLASS 6A PRESEASON TOP 25 RANKINGS
No. 1 North Shore Mustangs
No. 2 Atascocita Eagles
No. 3 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 4 Katy Tigers
No. 5 Klein Collins Tigers
No. 6 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 7 Westfield Mustangs
No. 8 Tompkins Falcons
No. 9 Shadow Creek Sharks
No. 10 Cy-Fair Bobcats
No. 11 CE King Panthers
No. 12 Hightower Hurricanes
No. 13 Lamar Texans
No. 14 Summer Creek Bulldogs
No. 15 Jordan Warriors
No. 16 Clear Falls Knights
No. 17 Willis Wildkats
No. 18 Deer Park Deer
No. 19 Dawson Eagles
No. 20 Cy Falls Eagles
No. 21 Dekaney Wildcats
No. 22 Clear Springs Chargers
No. 23 Oak Ridge War Eagles
No. 24 Tomball Cougars
No. 25 Dickinson Gators