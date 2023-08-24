THE LIST: VYPE’s 2023 Class 6A Preseason Rankings

And here we go...

As we are on the eve of the 2023 Texas High School Football season, it's time to take a shot at the preseason rankings. After hours of researching and arguing in the war room of VYPE, here are the Class 6A rankings.

Some like to push out their rankings early, but VYPE waits to the last minute to account for everything that has and will happen leading up to Thursday.

Feel free to disagree.

Maurice Williams Jr.--Shadow Creek

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

Mabrey Mettauer--The Woodlands

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Cooper Stevens --Cy-Fair

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Tory Blaylock--Atascocita

Justin Williams--Oak Ridge

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Dakyus Brinkley--Katy

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Devin Sanchez--North Shore

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

VYPE’s CLASS 6A PRESEASON TOP 25 RANKINGS

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs

No. 2 Atascocita Eagles

No. 3 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 4 Katy Tigers

No. 5 Klein Collins Tigers

No. 6 Ridge Point Panthers

No. 7 Westfield Mustangs

No. 8 Tompkins Falcons

No. 9 Shadow Creek Sharks

No. 10 Cy-Fair Bobcats

No. 11 CE King Panthers

No. 12 Hightower Hurricanes

No. 13 Lamar Texans

No. 14 Summer Creek Bulldogs

No. 15 Jordan Warriors

No. 16 Clear Falls Knights

No. 17 Willis Wildkats

No. 18 Deer Park Deer

No. 19 Dawson Eagles

No. 20 Cy Falls Eagles

No. 21 Dekaney Wildcats

No. 22 Clear Springs Chargers

No. 23 Oak Ridge War Eagles

No. 24 Tomball Cougars

No. 25 Dickinson Gators