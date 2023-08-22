Sha’Carri Richardson: 7 things to know about the world champion

Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, celebrates winning the women's 100 meters during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

DALLAS – Track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is making headlines for her stellar performance to win the 100-meter world title in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.

The 10.65 championship record has allowed Richardson to assert herself as a Paris 2024 Olympic medal contender.

As Richardson dominated in the ninth lane, she passed up Jamaica’s silver medalist Shericka Jackson, who is known for being the second-fastest 200m sprinter in history, and bronze medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who has seven combined Olympic and world 100m titles.

“I’m honored, I’m blessed, I had great competition, [which] pulled the best out of me, and I’m just honored to leave with a gold medal,” she is quoted saying to NBC News and other reporters after the race.

Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the Women's 100-meters during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Here are seven things to know about the 23-year-old rising athlete: