DeMeco Ryans on Johnathan Joseph contribution as Bill Walsh fellow: ‘Instrumental’

Johnathan Joseph #24 of the Houston Texans returns an interception in front of Bishop Sankey #20 of the Tennessee Titans during their game at at NRG Stadium on November 30, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Retired Pro Bowl cornerback Johnathan Joseph, one of the best players in franchise history, was among the Texans’ Bill Walsh and Nunn-Wooten fellowships for training camp.

Joseph mentored the Texans’ defensive backs, including second-year corner and former first-round draft pick Derek Stingley Jr.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Joseph played in the NFL for 16 seasons, including nine with the Texans, along with his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. He recorded 782 tackles, 200 passes defensed, 32 interceptions and seven touchdowns. He had eight forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries

The Texans, including Joseph, had seven coaching fellows as well as one scout: Darrius Darden-Box, the director of recruiting at the University of Colorado. The coaches were Michigan State defensive analyst T.J. Hollowell (defensive line/linebackers), Texas A&M assistant strength and conditioning coach Jerry Johnson, Pleasant Grove coach Darrell LeBeaux (running backs/tight ends), Rice offensive analyst J.J. Nelson (wide receivers), Texas Southern offensive line coach Manny Ramirez (offensive line), New Jersey General’s quarterbacks coach Zerick Rollins (special teams/offense)

Established in 1987, the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship is designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches. With all 32 NFL clubs participating each year, the program’s objective is to use NFL clubs’ off-season workout programs and minicamps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience, and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.

Established in 2015, the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship exposes interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting. The program gives participants a unique glimpse into player personnel by introducing them to various areas related to college and pro scouting within a club.

“I think that the Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship program is very vital to the NFL,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “A lot of guys who normally wouldn’t get opportunities are getting opportunities to join staffs and see how the workflow goes in the NFL, and it’s been great having Johnathan Joseph around. I think he’s been really instrumental in helping our young defensive backs, especially working with Stingley. And him just being able to relate. He’s been in that position, he understands what it looks like, he understands what it takes to be a really great player. And I was very happy to have him around and working with those guys.

“And with the Bill Walsh program, when you look at our staff when I first had the guys in, I just asked all our guys who were a part of that program to stand up. You look at our staff, and I think we have about five or six guys who were a part of that program who are now on an NFL coaching staff. So, it shows that the program is definitely vital and it’s important to see guys get the opportunities and know that there are a lot of great coaches out there that just need the opportunity, and that’s what the Bill Walsh program provides. So, I’m happy with the program, and thankful for all the guys that we had come and help us this training camp to be a part of it.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.

