BLEED PURPLE: Battle and Rogers headline No. 8 Ridge Point

The Panthers reached the Regional Quarterfinals a year ago, finishing 39-8 overall, and are looking to make the 2023 season a “redemption” campaign.

Lauryn Bailey enters year five of leading Ridge Point and holds a 138-32 overall record in that span. Bailey brings back six starters off last year’s team, led by Lauren Battle and Kennedi Rogers.

Last year, Battle was a six-rotation outside hitter for the Panthers, who had to shift into the setter role as well. Battle finished with 259 assists and 69 kills in her first-team, all-district season. Rogers was also a first-teamer after racking up 384 kills.

Other names to remember include Carrington Cook (243 kills, 70 blocks), Cameron Coleman (78 kills, 76 blocks) and Taylor Jory, who Bailey views as “the true definition of teammate, never puts herself above anyone, just shows up and works hard every single day”.

Ridge Point will try and make a return trip to the UIL State Tournament for the first time since 2021.