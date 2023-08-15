How Blake Cashman contract decision led up to first-string status on Texans depth chart: ‘Very happy with that decision’

HOUSTON – Blake Cashman read the play and the eyes of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, instinctively anticipating the throw to intercept the rookie.

With a combination of alert reactions, aggressiveness and athleticism, the veteran linebacker has delivered a series of strong performances at training camp, including a pair of interceptions during the first few practices, and has changed his status. One year after the former New York Jets fifth-round draft pick signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract extension, Cashman is atop the depth chart at strongside linebacker.

Cashman’s choice to commit to the Texans with an in-season contract negotiated by Blake Baratz of Team IFA has paid dividends. The former University of Minnesota standout and All-Big Ten Conference selection did so last December without the knowledge of how this season would look in terms of the coaching staff and defensive scheme. With the arrival of former Texans Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans as head coach, Cashman is loving the culture and his role in an overhauled 4-3 defense.

“Very happy with that decision and how things have played out,” said Cashman, who grew up in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. “I feel like ever since I’ve got here it’s been a good fit for me. It’s been great, not only for me as a man but as a football player. It’s been nothing but enjoyable and positive.

#Texans linebacker Blake Cashman @blockayyy on his decision last year to sign extension, strong training camp, mentality of position group, offseason training routine and more @KPRC2 @TeamIFA pic.twitter.com/Aoy8T9tDwV — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 13, 2023

“The guys in the locker room with me, it’s how we connect and what we talk about outside of just football. Some guys in the locker room, it’s just Xs and Os and you’re not really getting to know anyone. When you can talk about things like investments and life and decision-making, relationships, all that kind of stuff that’s where you grow as human beings spiritually and mentally

It has been a steady climb for Cashman, 27, since being acquired in a trade last year from the Jets in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. Cashman established himself last season with a career-high three sacks in 16 games and one start.

Since the start of camp, Cashman has impressed the coaching staff and his teammates with his style of play.

“He’s been a dog,” Texans linebacker Christian Harris said. “He’s been snapping, bro. It’s great to see that as well. They’re throwing it up by him and I don’t know why because he’s definitely a playmaker, so it’s just great to see him out there snapping.”

Cashman recorded 26 tackles, four for losses and five quarterback hits in a reserve role, playing just 14 percent of the overall defensive snaps. For his career, Cashman has 75 tackles, seven for losses and 3 1/2 sacks.

“Blake has been showing up,” said Ryans, a former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and architect of the NFL’s top-ranked defense. “He’s showing up in the run game, being physical in the run game. He’s showing up around the ball and it’s encouraging to see. The linebackers, there’s a lot of competition there, and Blake is doing a really good job.”

The fit in Ryans’ scheme is tailor-made for Cashman as he lines up next to Harris and former Pro Bowl middle linebacker Denzel Perryman.

One change that Cashman has adopted: taking his time as he scans the offense.

“With this defense, something I’ve been really focusing on is being more patient with my feet,” Cashman said. “So, patient, patient and then, ‘Bang,’ I can go. No wasted steps and just clean feet. When I was watching tape early on sometimes I was so psyched up and ready to go that I’m hopping around and had some wasted steps. So, just cleaner, more patient football allows me to play faster and get to my spot on the field and take care of my assignment.”

Cashman, 27, walked on at Minnesota and earned a scholarship. He was not recruited a ton out of high school, enrolling at Minnesota after considering North Dakota State and Minnesota Duluth and St. Thomas where he would have played football and basketball. With the Golden Gophers, he immediately earned a spot on special teams. One year later, he was the Holiday Bowl Defensive MVP and won a program award for underdog spirit. Once P.J. Fleck became the head coach, Cashman got his scholarship. He had 104 tackles in his first season as a starter and was named all-conference.

At 6-foot-1, 237 pounds, Cashman has run the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds. His focus this offseason, making sure he maintains his flexibility to avoid muscle strains.

“Honestly, I didn’t change too much,” Cashman said. “I just focused on what I learned when I got here was a lot of soft tissue prep before you go out and train, go out and run all that. I continue to take that with me and take care of my body. It’s been great for me.”

A former fifth-round draft pick, Cashman overcame shoulder injuries in college and underwent surgeries. There were lengthy rehabilitation processes. That perseverance has paid off as Cashman is in line to become an NFL starter.

“I think training camp’s going well,” he said. “Each day, you’ve got to look to get 1% better. I think just as a team in general, we’re continuing to attack the process and I love to see the progress not only in myself, but the team.

“It’s all about attacking and getting off the ball, and then based off that, it’s just run and hit. So, being able to fly around and play fast with having quick keys, it’s fun for a defensive player, especially a linebacker.”

And having a background with Jets coach Robert Saleh, who runs a similar defense to Ryans as a fellow former 49ers defensive coordinator, has helped Cashman assimilate to what his new coach expects from him.

“Having a mind like that, a guy that has played the position at a high level, it’s everything,” Cashman said. “He’s been in our meetings a lot throughout the offseason and training camp, and just has little pointers here and there. And in practice, working with us has been great because he’s a guy who’s done it before, done it at a high level, so to share that path alongside with us, there’s a lot to continue to learn from.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC-2 and click2houston.com.