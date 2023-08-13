Texans’ feisty, hard-hitting practice with Christian Harris, Devin Singletary scuffle approved by DeMeco Ryans ‘Finally’

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans watches during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

When Texans linebacker Christian Harris delivered a punishing hit on running back Devin Singletary after a short catch out of the backfield, tempers boiled over Sunday morning in the Texas heat.

A shoving match ensued that could have become a full-blown fight before it was broken up.

This marked the first scrap of consequence of training camp during a hard-hitting, feisty practice.

And Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, a former Pro Bowl linebacker, approved of the intensity by the far sideline in front of a full house of fans.

“To see scuffling in training camp, I would say: ‘Finally,’” Ryans said while smiling. “That’s what training camp is about. Sometimes you get tired of hitting the same guy over and over again, right? It’s linebackers, running backs, they’re going to thud up a lot in practice. And of course, we want to be safe, we want to make sure we keep guys up, but also, it’s going to get a little edgy, it’s going to get a little chippy, that’s how I want to play.

“I want to play with an edge. I want to play with a chip on our shoulder, but we still have to play within the rules. So, it’s a part of camp. It’s not the worst thing to happen because it just shows that guys truly care about what they’re doing. It’s just two really good competitors going at each other, which I don’t have problem with.”

#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on Hassan Ridgeway who left practice early with a trainer @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/gTtOExfCQb — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 13, 2023

A week ago, Ryans expressed his disapproval with the defense when Harris made a big play and no one congratulated him.

Ryans, a former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Texans and NFL Assistant Coach of the Year with the San Francisco 49ers as the architect of the NFL’s top-ranked defense, has been looking for toughness on both sides of the football. The defense is responding in kind, including safety Jimmie Ward, who forced wide receiver Noah Brown to fumble, and cornerback Steven Nelson, who popped running back Dameon Pierce.

“That energy, it becomes contagious,” Texans linebacker Blake Cashman said. “I think today the defense was feeding off of that and you can just see the intensity. Guys flying around, maybe hitting a little harder, and that’s what you want in a defense.

“We want to be very tenacious and a ball-hawking defense because that’s what’s going to win us games. So, it’s great that the guys brought a little juice today because it’s going to make us a better football team.”

Ward, in particular, is one of the most physical players on the field. He has a rugged style of play and a zest for contact, as does safety Jalen Pitre.

“I’ve seen a guy who looks comfortable in what we’re asking him to do, and you see a guy who is playing the way I’ve seen him play for several years now,” Ryans said. “He’s playing with his hair on fire. He’s all over the field, he’s controlling the back end, and with the tandem of him and Pitre it’s just awesome to watch.

“Both guys play similar styles, flying around but under control and still making plays. Aot of plays on the ball were made. We look at it today, Jimmie and Pitre probably made half of the plays on the defensive side of the ball. It’s encouraging to see your veteran guys, guys that you’re going to count on making plays the way that Jimmie has made. It’s been fun. Now, he’s just got to finish those interceptions.”

The Texans are hosting the Miami Dolphins for joint practice this week. Of course, there’s the potential for chippiness between the two teams and a lot of trash-talking.

“I just want our guys to play clean football,” Ryans said. “Everybody does what they’re supposed to do. With Miami coming in, for us and how I see the game, you don’t turn it up. There’s no such thing as turning it up. We’re always on 100. We’re always ready to compete. We’re always ready to attack whatever’s in front of us. So, no matter who comes in, what week we’re playing, we shouldn’t see a ratchet up because we’re always at the level we should be playing at.”

NOTES: Texans veteran quarterback Case Keenum didn’t finish Saturday’s practice and he was absent for the majority of Sunday’s practice. He signed autographs at the end of practice with a sleeve on his left leg. ... Texans starting left offensive guard Kenyon Green didn’t practice Sunday, but also signed autographs at the end after working with trainers during the practice session. ...

Veteran defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway left practice early with a trainer and was rolling his left arm in a circular motion with an apparent upper body injury. The severity is undisclosed.

Ridgeway played for Ryans with the 49ers and is expected to have a key role as the top backup to starting defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Sheldon Rankins.

“With Ridgeway and adding him to our team, I thought it was very important as a guy I’ve seen up close and personal play within our scheme,” Ryans said. “I’ve seen him do a really nice job of playing upfront and playing at the tackle position the way we like it played. So, it was important to add someone who had experience in our system, and Ridgeway has done a nice job all throughout camp and a nice job in the game, not only attacking like we asked him to do, but the effort and running to the ball, that’s what we demand of those guys. It was really good to see Ridgeway perform how we expected him to perform.” ...

Center-guard Jarret Patterson returned to practice after missing several days with a leg injury. “With Jarett Patterson coming back today, it was good,” Ryans said. “We’ve been missing guys up front on the line, so it was really good to have Patterson back. He’s working his way back in, but it’s good to see him back out. Now, he can start his transition of trying to improve and get better. He has a long way to go. Anytime a guy misses this much time, especially a young guy, it takes a lot of time to get back going. Patterson is willing to work to get back at it, so it’s encouraging to see him back out.”

Several players remain sidelined at practice with injuries, including linebacker Christian Kirksey (strained hamstring), tight end Brevin Jordan (hamstring), tight end Dalton Keene, safety Brandon Hill (hamstring), defensive tackle Thomas Booker (wrist), offensive tackle Tytus Howard (hand surgery) and wide receiver Jared Wayne. Wayne suffered a Grade 2 strained hamstring against the New England Patriots and is expected to be out for two weeks, according to a league source. ... Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, running the first-team offense exclusively for the past week, delivered a 35-yard completion to wide receiver Noah Brown as he gained a step on cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. ... Davis Mills threw two touchdown passes, including one to fullback Andrew Beck, who had a dropped pass against New England, and wide receiver Steven Sims. ...

As former colleague of Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel with the 49ers, Ryans has an extensive background with the second-year head coach. McDaniel was an assistant for Gary Kubiak when Ryans was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. The two friends have a deep mutual respect for each other.

“What I’ve learned from Mike is, Mike is a very hard worker,” Ryans said. “Mike is the first one in the building every day, whether it’s 3 a.m., I don’t think the guy ever sleeps. He’s a very hard worker and he’s very detailed. When it comes to the run game, the pass game – he’s very detailed in his thought process of how he approaches how he calls a game, attacking certain players, attacking schemes. He’s one of the best at it. So, I’m really happy for Mike and the opportunity he has there with the Dolphins, and I think they’ll have a really good team this year.”

McDaniel has a high degree of belief in his former 49ers co-worker as the former Pro Bowl selection took over the Texans’ head coaching positi

“I couldn’t be more confident in an individual in terms of a guy being made for this position of head coach in the National Football League,” McDaniel told KPRC 2 at the NFL scouting combine “DeMeco is a special breed unlike any that I’ve come across in my walks of football life.”

#Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on #Texans coach DeMeco Ryans @DRyans59 his former #49ers and #Texans colleague @KPRC2 'Players play for him, players believe in him. He has the disposition to handle the natural turbulence that occurs' pic.twitter.com/4b4ap5tVlb — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 28, 2023

A former defensive quality control coach and inside linebacker named defensive coordinator in 2021, Ryans is the latest head coach from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree after McDaniel, who was successful in his first year running the Dolphins.

Drafted in the second round out of Alabama, Ryans quickly earned the defensive captain title and earned a nickname that stuck with him to this day: ‘Cap.’

“You’re talking about a guy who, as a 22-year-old, walked into an NFL building and led an entire defense as a captain and really the best player on the defense from Day One,” McDaniel said. “Fast forward to him as a coach. I saw him cutting his teeth as a position coach, really as a position assistant, and then would lead to a position coach. You’re talking about a guy who makes an appearance to the coaching world look easy.”

That’s because of Ryans’ relatability, poise and background as a player. Having that credibility speaks volumes in the locker room.

“Players play for him, players believe in him,” McDaniel said. “He has the disposition to handle the natural turbulence that occurs from this scope. I couldn’t be happier for an individual who’s more deserving, and really, this is a dream of his.

“He felt very connected to the Houston fan base and had always held that in high regard and in high esteem. For him to get that particular on top of that it’s an NFL job, I think it’s a storybook beginning to what will be a very successful career.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com