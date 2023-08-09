FEAR THE ROAR: What will No. 20 Lake Creek do for encore?

THE LIONS ARE COMING OFF A HISTORIC SEASON IN 2022.

Lake Creek reached the UIL State Tournament for the first time in program history going 32-17 overall. Now, as they enter 2023, the Lions will be under new leadership as Sheila Daniels takes over the helm.

Peyton McKee returns as the leader in kills after registering 227 a year ago, followed up by Ashlynn Kilgore’s 202 kills. Emerson Caltabiano will play a larger role on the outside. Kennedy Schramm returns as the leader on defense with 305 digs in 2022. Sarah Caminita chipped in 203 digs as well.

The Lions will have to find a new setter in 2023 as Lauren Greene is gone due to graduation.

