THE MOTIVATOR: Smith gives credit to Klein Forest upon national recognition

Coach Remon Smith has enjoyed numerous successes throughout his coaching career.

But, none have compared to that of this past Spring, in which his Klein Forest team dominated at the UIL State Meet to earn an undisputed state championship.

Given that fact, it makes sense that he was recognized as both the Milesplit National Coach of the Year, as well as the Houston Chronicle’s Greater Houston 6A Coach of the Year

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

However, he didn’t give all the credit to himself.

“Words can’t really explain how great it feels to be recognized,” Smith said. “I’m excited. For me, I feel like the award is for my team, my community, my coaching staff, and the school itself. I just happen to be the recipient of it, but it was thanks to their efforts.”

As previously mentioned, Smith has had the privilege to work with numerous talented individuals throughout his tenure as a coach. His scope of influence began with his first coaching job, as the MacArthur girls coach in the mid-90s, before coaching the Nimitz boys track coach, and ultimately joining Klein Forest, seven years ago.

Of course, Smith recognized this too.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have worked with some phenomenal young athletes, ranging from the girls I coached at MacArthur, to my first stint as a boys coach at Nimitz, before being blessed with the unbelievably talented athletes I’ve gotten to know at Klein Forest.”

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“Through my career, I’ve learned how to understand the individuals--to motivate them and help them to succeed, which is all a coach can do. But again, I’ve just been blessed to be around such talented athletes. I just tell them, ‘Hey, I’m going to make sure the bus gets there on time, and get you home safe,’ and they do the rest.”

As a coach, it certainly can’t hurt to have some of the most well-rounded competitors in the state.

2022-23 Klein Forest Boys Track & FieldBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“I think what separates the [Klein Forest] guys I’ve worked with is the fact that they are willing to do what others aren’t. They try to make the uncomfortable comfortable in their pursuit of titles. Those guys work hard and they are very resilient, both mentally and physically, which allows them to go to the next level.”

Talent aside, what’s the secret ingredient that coach Smith incorporates into his program--one that turns exemplary athletes into champions?

“I make them believe in themselves,” he said. “I try to help them understand that the only limits you have are the ones you put on yourself. They buy into that, and a lot of them will go on to exceed their own expectations. I think that’s another thing that has allowed me to succeed as a coach.”

You had better believe that coach Smith--and, by extension, Klein Forest--are far from done, when it comes to state championships.

Expect the team to be hungry for more, come next Spring.