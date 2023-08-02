Texans, defensive end Demone Harris parting ways as he plans to retire

(Matt Patterson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans defensive lineman Demone Harris (94) walks off the field after an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – Veteran defensive end Demone Harris and the Texans are parting ways as he plans to retire, according to a league source.

The Buffalo native had been performing well at training camp, and a source emphasized that he was in good standing with the team and that this was a personal decision.

Harris, 27, played in three games last season and recorded four tackles and one quarterback hit. He signed a reserve-future deal with the Texans in January.

He was previously on the Texans’ practice squad

Harris (6-feet-4-inches, 272 pounds) delivered a strong preseason performance last year with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, eight hurries and one quarterback hit.

The Buffalo native has 11 career tackles, two tackles for losses and three quarterback hits in 14 games and one start.

He previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

A former undrafted free agent from the University of Buffalo, Harris was a Burlsworth Trophy nominee and a second-team all-conference selection.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.