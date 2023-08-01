Sources: Texans worked out tight ends Nick Vannett, James O’Shaughnessy

HOUSTON – Thin at the tight end position due to injuries, the Texans are looking for experienced depth.

One day after working out and signing former New England Patriots tight end Dalton Keene, the Texans worked out two veteran tight ends.

They worked out former Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants tight end Nick Vannett and former Kansas City Chiefs, Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings tight end James O’Shaughnessy, per league sources.

O’Shaughnessy, 31, is a former Chiefs fifth-round draft pick from Illinois State who has 112 career receptions, 1,108 yards and three touchdowns.

Vannett, 30, is a 6-foot-6, 257-pound former Seahawks third-round pick from Ohio State. He has 90 career receptions for 874 yards and six touchdowns.

Texans starter Dalton Schultz is banged up after a collision to his side with safety Jimmie Ward, but “will be fine,” according to coach DeMeco Ryans.

Tight end Brevin Jordan has a strained hamstring.

Tight end Teagan Quitoriano pulled a quadriceps during offseason training and is on the physically unable to perform list.

The Texans’ healthy tight ends include Eric Tomlinson, Andrew Beck, Mason Schreck and Jordan Murray.

