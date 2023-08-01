Sources: Texans fullback Troy Hairston has herniated disk, expected to be placed on injured reserve

This is a 2022 photo of Troy Hairston of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Sunday, May 15, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – Texans fullback Troy Hairston has a herniated disk in his back and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, according to league sources.

Hairston was carted off the field Sunday and was then evaluated over the past few days, including a magnetic resonance imaging exam.

A former college defensive end and linebacker at Central Michigan, Hairston beat the odds to become the Texans’ starting fullback last season as an undrafted rookie. Hairston (5-11, 245 pounds) started five of 16 games and had five receptions last season for 19 yards while operating as a lead blocker for Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce.

Hairston was an ultra-productive defensive end and linebacker in college recording 129 career tackles, 15 sacks, and 33 tackles for losses, but he lacked ideal size at a chiseled 5-foot-11, 245 pounds. He was just right, though, for a fullback.

The Texans have tight end-fullback Andrew Beck on the roster.

At every stage since joining the Texans after initially working as a linebacker, Hairston checked boxes. He proved to be a punishing lead blocker in I-formation sets. He was physical and fast in his work for special-teams coordinator Frank Ross.

It was evident how active Hairston was in every phase at the NFL level after recording 50 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks, 13 1/2 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles during his final college season.

Signed to a three-year, $2.588 million contract that includes $85,000 guaranteed with $60,000 of his $705,000 base salary guaranteed along with a $25,000 signing bonus, Hairston accomplished a difficult task to crack the Texans’ initial 53-man roster.

Now, he’ll work to get back on the field once he’s healthy enough to play again.

