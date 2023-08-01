Derek Stingley Jr. intercepts C.J. Stroud for pick-six, discusses growth in second NFL season: ‘It’s a big difference’

HOUSTON – Derek Stingley Jr. saw a wobbly football fluttering toward wide receiver Nico Collins by the sideline. It was a prime opportunity for the Texans’ talented cornerback, and he capitalized Monday morning.

Stingley jumped the throw he anticipated from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, undercutting the route in front of Collins for an interception that he returned for the touchdown.

“I saw he was running straight, then he broke out, and I just broke on the route, saw the ball and picked it off,” Stingley said. “That was it.”

#Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr., on his pick six today and growth overall as a player @KPRC2 @BallengeeGroup pic.twitter.com/0MHlJJMryC — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 31, 2023

It was a snapshot of how the former first-round draft pick from LSU can transform a difficult play into a routine one and yet another example of how Stingley Jr. is emerging as a popular defensive breakout candidate heading into his second NFL season after being selected with the third overall pick a year ago.

Beyond his speed, polished cover skills and strong fit within new coach DeMeco Ryans’ aggressive defensive scheme, there’s also a constant thirst for more knowledge and a desire for self-improvement. In particular, Stingley Jr. has made strides in his vision and understanding of how the offense is trying to attack each level of the defense. At 6-foot and a chiseled 190 pounds, Stingley possesses every tool to become a true lockdown corner.

And he has improved markedly over the course of a year in the NFL.

“I mean, it’s a big difference,” said Stingley while referencing the entire secondary of Steven Nelson, Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward. “We’re all communicating, we’re all flying around out there, just having fun.”

Stingley Jr. didn’t allow a touchdown pass as a rookie, displaying the athleticism and coverage skills the Texans envisioned when they selected him instead of cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was named All-Pro as a rookie with the New York Jets after being drafted fourth overall.

Stingley Jr. embraces the pressure of playing an unforgiving position where every step is on display while isolated in single coverage. As a top corner, Stingley Jr. is tasked with matching wits and footwork with some of the best athletes in the game.

“I love the way Stingley has been practicing these five days of training camp,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He’s going after it every play, and his adjustment, I think you’ll see him in more one-on-one opportunities. As you saw today, he made a big-time play for us there. It’s that every day.

“It’s just that working and really challenging yourself, training yourself mentally and physically every snap, and that’s what I’m seeing from Stingley. I’m seeing the strain, and I’m seeing him improve to get better based on how he’s training in practice. Every rep is an important rep to him, and he’s showing that to his teammates.”

Stingley Jr. proved to be a willing tackler and was ultra-competitive in pass coverage, not backing down an inch in single-coverage situations as a rookie, including a matchup against Denver Broncos standout wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

While Sutton finished with seven catches for 122 yards, he had six receptions for 87 yards against Stingley Jr.. There were some holes that Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson exploited in former coach Lovie Smith’s traditional Cover 2 zone scheme.

Working in tandem with Pitre, who led the Texans in tackles and intercepted five passes last season, Stingley envisions a formidable duo.

“Yeah, that’s my dog,” said Stingley, who quickly points out he’s the superior Madden video game player in matchups with his friend. “I call him Superman. because he’s out there all day. So yeah, it’s good having somebody like him back there, and then he can look at Jimmie to help him if he needs something.

Stingley Jr. got better and better as the season went on, including a key interception of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the end zone during a road victory.

Targeted 54 times overall, Stingley allowed 34 completions for 409 yards.

“Oh, I feel like I’ve improved and I’m seeing the whole field at a faster rate,” Stingley Jr. told KPRC 2 during an interview at NRG Stadium this spring. “I could kind of see it last year and in the years before that, but Year One to Year Two, you can see the pace a little bit more. Nothing’s really unexpected. Nothing really catches you off-guard anymore. I mean, it’s nice.”

The future challenges include matchups against wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., a fellow former LSU star, in the regular-season opener on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and former college teammates Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, a home game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans and a December road matchup against New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last season.

Stingley has been mentored by former Texans Pro Bowl corner Johnathan Joseph, who’s with the team in training camp on a Bill Walsh minority coaching fellowship.

“Oh yeah, he’s talking to me almost every play,” Stingley said. “It means a lot because he’s played a long time in the league, so if you’re playing a long time, that means you’re doing something right. So, anytime he’s got something to say, I’m listening.”

Stingley Jr. injured his leg against the New York Giants in November. His hamstring injury was more severe than the Texans acknowledged initially for competitive reasons. Before he got hurt, Stingley recorded one interception, one sack, five pass breakups, no touchdowns, an opposing passer rating of 78.4 and a 63-percent completion percentage against him. He played 97 percent of the Texans’ defensive snaps before getting hurt.

How Ryans is deploying Stingley is different than how he was utilized as a rookie in former coach Lovie Smith’s Cover 2 based schemes.

“I get to be at the line of scrimmage,” Stingley said. “I get to be off. I’m doing everything, so I feel like I’m around the ball a lot more. More plays to be made, so we’ll see.”

How Stingley Jr. plays and approaches the game is built through a dedication and love for football nurtured through his father and longtime personal coach.

Derek Stingley Sr., a longtime Arena Football League coach and player who intercepted 19 career passes and played for the Philadelphia Phillies in their minor league system, hasn’t seen an uninterrupted, healthy offseason like this one from his son, the youngest of four siblings, since a stellar true freshman year at LSU.

After enrolling early at LSU as a blue-chip recruit, Stingley Jr. made an immediate impact as a consensus All-American for the national champion Tigers as he led the Southeastern Conference with six interceptions and 21 passes defended. This offseason, a healthy one after ending last season on injured reserve after nine starts, has been an extremely positive experience. And that has Stingley Jr. and his family energized and optimistic heading into training camp.

“I’m feeling good about this offseason for sure,” Stingley Sr. said. “Naturally, he went into it healthy and it kind of reminds of his offseason going into LSU his first year. He enrolled and was able to get into the weight room as younger going going into college. This is a new experience with a new coaching staff and being able to be full-tilt. It’s been a while since he was full-tilt, ever since his freshman year when he was exactly himself. That makes a huge difference in how he can perform. He can get comfortable and settle into everything right from the start this season.”

Stingley Jr. made a full recovery from a Lisfranc foot injury last year after being limited him to three games as a junior before declaring early for the draft. He had previously dealt with an ankle injury and an illness as a sophomore while excelling and being named first-team All-Southeastern Conference for the second time. Stingley Jr. intercepted 27 passes during his high school career. He was a five-star recruit and ranked first overall by Rivals and a finalist for the National Gatorade Player of the Year.

Although Stingley Jr. was still on the mend from the foot injury at his campus Pro Day workout last spring, he still managed to run a 4.37 40-yard dash and had a 38 1/2 inch vertical leap and a 10-2 broad jump as he displayed his explosiveness.

“Going into last offseason, the Texans were being very cautious with him,” Stingley Sr. said. “This offseason, it’s almost mirroring when he had one of the best college performances as a corner in football and he was an All-American. He couldn’t get into a real rhythm last year at first. Now, he’s able to be present for everything and he’s mentally sharp.

“He’s not only seeing it in meeting rooms, he’s getting in that extra work with him being at the Texans facility and the things him and I do on the weekends. He’s even more prepared. It reminds me of what he’s always been. I think this offseason has been good, one of the best he’s had.”

Stingley Jr. has devoted this offseason to working at his craft, honing his skills as he prepares for his second NFL season.

And Stingley Jr. has spent a lot of time in the weight room at NRG Stadium with head strength and conditioning coach Mike Eubanks, hoisting heavy metal to strengthen his body for the rigors of football.

The difference in Stingley Jr. is noticeable, especially in his upper body. He’s visibly bigger and stronger.

“I put in a lot of work every day with coach Mike,” said Stingley Jr., who celebrated his 22nd birthday this offseason. “I didn’t even realize it until I started seeing everybody saying, ‘You got big, you got swole.’ Even when I was in high school, I always had muscle. It is a little different now.”

What hasn’t changed about Stingley Jr., though, is his speed. If anything, he’s moving faster and is just as fluid as he was during his rookie season.

“I think that weight gain has a bad connotation,” Texans cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso said. “He’s put on some muscle. By every metric, he’s still as explosive and fast as he’s always been, so encouraged by that.

Although Stingley was ultimately shut down for the final portion of the season with a strained hamstring, he made an impression with how effectively he covered talented wide receivers before he got hurt. Stingley’s growing reputation precedes him, includes with retired All-Pro cornerback Antonio Cromartie, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who played for the Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts and intercepted 31 career passes.

“Love him, I don’t think he gets enough credit because he’s not in a bigger market,” Cromartie told KPRC 2 after overseeing a workout of several college players at Ollin Athletics and Sports Medicine. “I think if Sting was in New York, it would be a whole different spiel. I think Stingley had a great rookie season and I think it’s going to be even better as he goes on. The kid is phenomenal.”

Stingley Jr. and his father have been preparing for these moments for his entire life.

He comes from a football family steeped in tradition and accomplishments.

Derek Stingley Sr. played in the Arena Football League for nine seasons after concluding his minor league baseball career. He played for everyone from the Albany Firebirds to the Chicago Rush, Arizona Rattlers, Carolina Cobras and Dallas Desperados and was an all-league selection in 1999 and won one championship. He was briefly with the New York Jets.

Stingley’s grandfather is the late Darryl Stingley, a former New England Patriots wide receiver who became a quadriplegic in 1978 after suffering a spinal cord injury on a hit by Oakland Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum. Stingley died in 2007 from heart disease and pneumonia complicated by his spinal injury.

As a coach, Stingley Sr. has worked for multiple teams, including the New Orleans VooDoo, Pittsburgh Power, Philadelphia Soul and the Georgia Doom.

Having that kind of deep football background in his home has been extremely beneficial for Stingley Jr. in his development.

“It’s great,” Stingley Jr. said. “I know everybody wishes they had somebody like my dad around them growing up, and I had that my whole life. Without him, I wouldn’t be sitting here right now. So, blessed situation for real.”

Naturally, the conversations between a father and a son run the gamut. It’s not all football, all the time, but they do spend a lot of time discussing the intricacies and nuances of the game. They go over his performances, both as father and son and coach and player. While both are ultra-serious about football, the emphasis is built on how to keep getting better, encouraging and maintaining the highest standards.

Getting an honest, forthright opinion from someone who knows him and his game so well is invaluable.

“When Derek and I do talk, it’s all layman’s terms,” Stingley Sr. said. “I’ve been around the game long enough and coached him and seen a lot of defenses. When I start looking at the technical part of it and help him through those things, it makes sense. When it doesn’t make sense, I can bring it to our level. The way we talk about it, it’s relatable: ‘I see what you’re saying. What could I have done perfectly on that play?’

“When we have those talks, when it’s something pressing, it’s more so after the game, I’ll have mental notes. I can see it in my mind’s eye. After the game, he’ll be like, ‘All right, lay it on me. What you got to say about this play or that play?’ I will talk him through the play. The coach in me will come out. The dad in me will be like, ‘I can’t be too critical.’ Even when you make a play, it’s good, but, at the same time, there’s always things you can do better. It’s never aggressive. I don’t come at him unless I see something that’s not football, that’s entirely out of character like, ‘You don’t do that.’ I’ve never had to say that in college, maybe once or twice back in high school.”

Stingley Jr. doesn’t make football more complicated than it needs to be.

That’s how Stingley Jr. approaches things. He follows the adage of keeping the main thing the main thing rather than get bogged down by distractions. It’s all about maintaining focus and concentration.

And that shows on the field and away from the field. Stingley Jr. has a low-key, friendly personality. He’s never outspoken or cocky and shows respect to his opponents, teammates and coaches.

“When it comes to football, he’s business as usual,” Stingley Sr. said. “It sounds simple, but it’s all about football. It’s all about the confines of football. If he’s doing something and it’s not football-related, it’s out of whack. It’s not about the play. It’s not about the game. Why waste our time? You don’t see him talking, yakking on the field. He might get excited. He might make a play and he shows he’s happy.

“It’s an unforgiving position. You can stop a first down or a touchdown and, in the next few plays, you can give up a touchdown. He doesn’t have time to boast or beat our chest. We leave that to the other players. That’s their energy. His energy is conservative. It’s a tough position. He puts the time into it. I’ve been training him his entire life. Even when I make certain drills, I have to make everything relatable. It can’t just be for Instagram. We like to use everything to be second nature and muscle memory.”

That kind of trust in himself extends to his teammates in the Texans’ secondary.

They helped the Texans rank 10th in total pass defense a year ago.

Besides Stingley Jr., the Texans’ secondary includes safeties Jalen Pitre, a second-round pick from Baylor who intercepted five passes and led the defense in tackles last season, and Jimmie Ward, and cornerbacks Steve Nelson, Shaq Griffin and Jacobi Francis.

“I know with Jalen on my side, I can trust him,” said Stingley Jr., who’s playing under a $34.657 million fully guaranteed contract that includes a $22.385 million signing bonus and is represented by Rick Roberts, Martin Fischman and Don Weatherell of Ballengee Group. “He’s going to do what he’s going to do, and I’m sure he can trust me, too, to take care of my job. Everybody, we all trust each other. We’re all communicating and we’re making sure we’re good from the front end to the back end.”

Learning from Ryans, a 38-year-old former Pro Bowl linebacker and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Texans, provides a leader for the rebuilding AFC South franchise who understands what the players go through to play the game.

“It’s a big thing,” Stingley said. “He knows what he’s talking about. He relate because he’s young. He’s always got energy, and he wants us to have energy, too, so it’s good having a coach like that. Somebody who relates.”

When Stingley Jr. isn’t playing football, his preferred pastimes are based on relaxation. If he’s not with family, he’s usually at home with an occasional John Madden video game. He’ll try his hand at cooking as long as he has a recipe to work from.

“When I’m done here, I get back to my crib and I sit on the couch,” Stingley Jr. said. “I don’t do too much. If you can play, we’ll play a game.”

Stingley Jr. has been described as an old soul, a football purist and just a regular guy. His teammates love him. To his family, he’s simply Derek, a respectful young man who’s focused on his goals.

“Off the field. Derek likes to get away from it all every now and then,” Stingley Sr. said. “When he needs to take time away, he enjoys doing that. Outside of football, it’s video games and eating and clowning with his friends on FaceTime. He’s a guy who stays in a lot.

“He’s a young man who may have some fun, but he’s being careful with it. When he’s in Houston, he’s on the couch playing his video games. When he’s in Baton Rouge, he can hang out with his high school friends like old times.”

The time for relaxation is over. After enduring more losing than he’s accustomed to as a rookie, Stingley Jr. has designs on a big season and improvement for himself and everyone around him.

“I really just see everybody having fun the whole year,” Stingley Jr. said. “I feel like when we’re having fun that’s what leads to everybody flying around and communicating. We’re going to be good as a defense. That’s my goal right there and, of course, always win.”

If there’s any ebb and flow to Stingley’s confidence, it’s not evident. He keeps a quiet belief in himself at all times and isn’t prone to bold pronouncements.

It’s about actions, not words.

“I mean, it’s been pretty much the same,” Stingley said. “I don’t really change the way I feel. I feel like I’m always just here every day. Nothing changes.”

When Stingley was asked about New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after being drafted one spot after him, he didn’t have anything but praise for him.

“I mean, you know, he is having fun up there,” Stingley said. “I’m doing my thing, talking to my teammates out here. It is what it is. Great season for him, great season for a lot of other rookie corners. We’re everywhere. Everybody’s just having fun, everybody’s doing their thing.”

NOTES: Stroud was intercepted for the first time since the start of training camp. He was also picked off by linebacker Blake Cashman, one day after the special-teams standout picked off Davis Mills.

“It’s hard to judge just seeing it in practice exactly what happened there,” Ryans said. “We want to able to protect the ball offensively. At the end of the day, we cannot turn the ball over. And that goes both ways. Defensively, we want to attack the ball, and guys are doing that.”

“So, encouraging from the defensive side, but there’s give and take there. We have to be better on offense in protecting the ball.”

Stroud only threw a dozen interceptions and had 85 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Ohio State where he was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist.

“It’s going to happen, but it’s about how resilient you are to put that mistake aside,” Ryans said. “Play the next play. Just because there’s one bad play, we don’t want one bad play to become two, three linger throughout a game.”

Cashman has excelled in his second training camp with the team. The former New York Jets player is always around the football.

“Blake has been showing up the past few days, showing up in the run game and being physical in the run game,” Ryans said. “He’s showing up around the ball and it’s encouraging to see. The linebackers, there’s a lot of competition there, and Blake is doing a really good job.”

Tight end Dalton Schultz didn’t practice one day after getting hit in the side by safety Jimmie Ward.

“Dalton took a shot to the side,” Ryans said. “He’ll be all right. He’s just managing that today. Day off, he’ll be back out there soon.”

Tight end Brevin Jordan is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Fullback Troy Hairston has a back injury. Rookie safety Brandon Hill and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson have hamstring injuries.

Christian Kirksey, a starting linebacker, hasn’t practiced the past few days due to a leg injury. Defensive tackle Thomas Booker didn’t practice, too.

“Guys will be fine,” Ryans said. “In training camp, you see guys in and out. They’ll be fine.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.