Source: Texans to work out defensive tackle Khalil Davis

HOUSTON – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Khalil Davis is working out for the Texans, according to a league source.

Davis, 26, and listed at 6-foot-1, 308 pounds, played this season for the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions. He recorded 29 tackles and one sack.

Davis is a former sixth-round draft pick from Nebraska who recently worked out for the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.

At Nebraska, Davis recorded 11 sacks and 26 tackles for losses in 2018 and 2019 combined and had eight sacks as a senior for the Cornhuskers He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

Since being waived by the Buccaneers, he has played for the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Rams. He has played in three career games with two tackles and two quarterback hits.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.