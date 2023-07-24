Chicago Bears’ D’Onta Foreman holds camp, reflects on late father, looking forward to ‘competing’ for leading role

One by one, D’Onta Foreman posed for photographs with smiling kids before he began coaching them at his annual youth football camp in his hometown.

TEXAS CITY – One by one, D’Onta Foreman posed for photographs with smiling kids before he began coaching them at his annual youth football camp in his hometown.

It had all come full circle for the Chicago Bears’ running back. Returning to Texas City High School was emotionally significant for Foreman.

This is where the former Texans third-round draft pick, Doak Walker award winner and the University of Texas consensus All-American selection dominated along with his identical twin brother, Armanti Foreman, as he rushed for 4,000 yards and 61 touchdowns; and Armanti had 3,000 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. It was where their father watched them with pride as they excelled on Friday nights.

Two years ago, the twins’ father, Derrick Foreman, died at age 47 in an accident when his truck rolled over on a highway in rural Oklahoma. Now, his son has dedicated his revived career to him as the 27-year-old builds a legacy of perseverance, maturing since his time with the Texans, overcoming a torn triceps with the Indianapolis Colts and bouncing around the NFL with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons before becoming the Carolina Panthers’ leading rusher with a breakthrough season as the replacement for star running back Christian McCaffrey after he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

“I know he would be proud of me,” Foreman told KPRC 2 when asked about his late father. “I know he’s proud of me. Now, just obviously, I wish he was here. At the end of the day, I know I’m making him proud. I want to continue to do that and make my community proud as well.”

Foreman has a large tattoo on his chest that reads, ‘Family over everything.”

And, now, the father of two is looking forward to his first season in Chicago.

Reflecting on his journey, overcoming the tragic death of his father at such a young age and the passing of his prematurely born son D’Onta Jr. when he was in college, growing on and off the field and overcoming injuries, including a torn Achilles with the Texans, Foreman is determined to keep pushing.

“Just staying focused, learning, growing, understanding that we all have moments,” Foreman said. “I believe early in my career, my moment. I went through some things. I went through a lot of ups and downs, but, right now, just focused on the moment and focused on doing the things that I set out for myself, the goals I want to attain and reach, and hopefully, we can win some games and get to a Super Bowl.”

Foreman, looking much leaner than the 6-foot-1, 235 pounds he’s been listed at on NFL rosters, is coming off a strong season that led to his one-year, $3 million contract with the Bears. He rushed for a career-high 914 yards and five touchdowns as he had five 100-yard games after McCaffrey was traded. The Panthers running game improved with Foreman. He had a 165-yard rushing performance against the Detroit Lions.

Now, Foreman will compete with Khalil Herbert, who rushed for 731 yards and four touchdowns last season for Chicago, and rookie Roschon Johnson, a fellow former Longhorns runner who backed up Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Bijan Robinson. A tandem between Herbert and Foreman appears to be a likely scenario, but who will be the primary back with David Montgomery having left in free agency?

“Looking forward to it, it’s work, it’s football,” Foreman said. “I like competing. I’ve been competing ever since I’ve been in Little League football. It’s just another season for us. I’m looking forward to competing with those guys. I kind of know how they work already, so I like the room. They’re all great guys. I’m looking forward to getting to work with them.”

Foreman’s contract has a base value of $2 million, but he has incentive clauses. He can make another $250,000 for rushing for 1,000 yards for the first time. He can also make $250,000 more for rushing for 1,200 yards and $250,000 additionally if he gains 1,500 yards. Obviously that would mean Foreman being entrusted with a featured back position and being the centerpiece of the Bears’ offense. Regardless of whether he hits those benchmarks, Foreman is an important part of the Bears’ backfield.

“Whatever is meant to be will be,” Foreman said. “I know when I step on the field, I’m going to give 110 percent and the best man is going to play and he’s going to get the job done.”

Instructing 300 kids at his high school stadium, Foreman exhorted them from drill to drill and got to know several of them with one-on-one conversations.

“It’s a blessing, man, just something positive for the community where I grew up,” Foreman said. “I wanted to come back and inspire these kids, something I wished I had when I was growing up. Just wanted to come back and have a good time, show my community a good time, show these kids a good time and go out and learn some football.”

Each camper was given a wrist band with the words: ‘Believe in You.’

“Definitely, anything is possible, just stay focused,” Foreman said. “I think that’s the biggest thing and the message I wanted to give to the kids is to believe in yourself and go out there and take everything you want. No one is going to hand you anything, no one is going to give you anything but if you truly want to achieve it you can, but you just have to work hard for it.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com