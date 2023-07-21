Former Pro Bowl corner Johnathan Joseph among Texans’ Bill Walsh, Nunn-Wooten fellowships

Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph reacts after giving up a touchdown run to Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

HOUSTON – Retired Pro Bowl cornerback Johnathan Joseph, one of the best players in franchise history, is among the Texans’ Bill Walsh and Nunn-Wooten fellowships for training camp.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Joseph, is a coaching fellow who played in the NFL for 16 seasons, including nine with the Texans, along with his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.

He recorded 782 tackles, 200 passes defensed, 32 interceptions and seven touchdowns. He had eight forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries

The Texans will have seven coaching fellows as well as one scout: Darrius Darden-Box, the director of recruiting at the University of Colorado.

The coaches are Michigan State defensive analyst T.J. Hollowell (defensive line/linebackers), Texas A&M assistant strength and conditioning coach Jerry Johnson, Pleasant Grove coach Darrell LeBeaux (running backs/tight ends), Rice offensive analyst J.J. Nelson (wide receivers), Texas Southern offensive line coach Manny Ramirez (offensive line), New Jersey General’s quarterbacks coach Zerick Rollins (special teams/offense)

Established in 1987, the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship is designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches. With all 32 NFL clubs participating each year, the program’s objective is to use NFL clubs’ off-season workout programs and minicamps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience, and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.

Established in 2015, the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship exposes interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting. The program gives participants a unique glimpse into Player Personnel by introducing them to various areas related to college and pro scouting within a club.

