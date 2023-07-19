THE LONG RUN: Cy Falls’ Morris commits ahead of ensuing Fall season

Following an extensive recruitment period, Cypress Falls senior Trey Morris III has finally landed on a place to call home a year from now.

The star running back of the Eagles had some top-tier programs in college football vying for him--such as Houston Christian, Lamar, Air Force, Navy, Dartmouth, and more.

“The recruiting process has been a bumpy road overall,” said Morris. “But, the process has been an unreal feeling, knowing that these programs believe in me enough to give me an opportunity to play for them. It makes me proud of myself because I’ve worked for moments like this.”

Not surprising, considering he powered the Cy Falls offense in 2022, with over 1900 rushing yards, and a whopping 24 touchdowns.

However, Morris has ultimately chosen to join Army Westpoint at the conclusion of his high school career.

“I decided on Army because the new offense they are running fits perfectly into my game and the relationship I’ve built with coach [Darren] Paige (RB Coach) is one of a kind,” he said.

“What appealed to me was the education I’m getting out of it, while still being able to play high-level D1 football, and also being able to serve my country.”

Morris’ journey up to this point has prepared him well for the moment.

“I’ve been playing since I was about six years old,” Morris said. “I just played for fun with my friends, initially. But then I joined an organization called the Houston Seahawks which completely changed my life.”

“The opportunities, the relationships I’ve built, and the things I learned about the game were off the charts. Going into high school, I knew this is what I wanted to do in the long run. So, I had to work a lot harder than others to get to this point.”

Despite already having committed, Morris doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon, with his final year on the high school stage coming up.

“It [committing to Army] doesn’t change my mentality at all,” he said. “It’s the same as it’s been every year--fight our way to the state championship. If anything, this is the most important year because I still feel like I have a lot to bring to the table.”

“The same goes for the team, as a whole. If we all bring what we have to the table, the sky's the limit for us.”

It will certainly be intriguing to witness Morris and his team’s potential come to fruition this Fall.