‘I’ve missed enough time’: Yordan Alvarez hopes to return to Astros after his amid his first rehab assignment game

HOUSTON – Astros All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez has had enough of rehabbing.

“I’ve missed enough time,” said the Astros star after his first rehab assignment game in Sugar Land, in which he hit1-3 with a walk for the Space Cowboys.

Alvarez has missed more than a month after being pulled from Houston’s June 8 game against the Toronto Blue Jays, injuring his oblique.

Alvarez said he is set to play Thursday in Sugar Land, where he will be playing the outfield for the first time since his injury.

“I will play tomorrow,” said Alvarez through an interpreter. “Depending on how that goes, if I’m still feeling good, they’ll make that decision if I go on the road or not.”

The Astros start a 4-game series against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland on Thursday, and then he will return home Monday to play against the division-leading Texas Rangers.