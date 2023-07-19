Astros’ Yordan Alvarez to begin rehab assignment with Sugar Land Space Cowboys after brief illness

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 8: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros swings against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at the Rogers Centre on June 8, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Houston Astros’ slugger Yordan Alvarez is doing a “take 2″ on his rehab start with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Alvarez, who is recovering from a right oblique injury he suffered on June 8 in Toronto, was originally scheduled to start his rehab assignment on July 14, but had to be pushed back due to an illness.

His co-player, pitcher Jose Urquidy, also started his rehab assignment on Friday. He is recovering from a right shoulder injury that sidelined him on April 30.

This will be the first Major League rehab assignment for 26-year-old Alvarez, who last played at Triple-A with the Round Rock Express in 2019 when they were the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate.

In 57 games with the Astros, Alvarez hit .277 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs, and 55 RBI.

Alvarez is a two-time All-Star, made All-MLB First Team in 2022, along with winning an AL Silver Slugger award and was named the 2021 ALCS MVP.

The Space Cowboys will take on the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday.