BUILDING HIS BRAND: Shadow Creek’s Williams isn’t your typical star athlete

Standing out comes easy when you’re a four-star safety on a perennial powerhouse like Shadow Creek senior Maurice Williams.

However, it might be surprising to hear that the LSU-turned-Houston commit doesn’t exactly relish having all the eyes on him.

“I feel like I’m a somewhat humble guy,” Williams said. “I don’t really like attention that much, even though I’ve gotten some from the recruiting process.”

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“I’m not into a lot of the typical things--I don’t party or anything like that. I tend to spend my time watching TV, chilling with my girlfriend, and playing football. That’s really all I need.”

During the season, the majority of Williams’ time is spent perfecting his craft on the field, while quietly embodying a dedication beyond his years.

“On the field, I think I stand out with the mental aspect of the game,” he said. “Everybody works out, everybody trains, but what separates you is your mental preparedness.”

“I’m big on studying film and learning everything I can in order to scan the offense from the safety spot--you’re like the quarterback of the defense, so you’ve got to be knowledgeable to prepare for anything.”

It might also be interesting to know that the Shadow Creek senior has another hobby that breaks the norm of a typical high school athlete.

Photo acquired via Instagram: @lostarchivesclothing

“I’ve got my own clothing brand,” said Williams. “It’s called 'lost archives clothing'. I started an account on Instagram and it’s kind of a passion of mine. It’s pretty fun to create and build a brand out of it.”

With just a glance over his account, one can see that Williams has a specialty in abstract design while also incorporating his enthusiasm for anime and entertainment into clothing.

However, shirts aren’t the only thing he uses ink to express himself with.

“I got it [the tattoo] on New Year’s Day, this past year,” said Williams. “My dad and I went to get tattoos together, and this one is from an anime show I like called Hunter x Hunter. Jujutsu Kaisen is probably my favorite anime, but the spider represents a group called the Phantom Troupe in the Hunter x Hunter show, and it’s pretty cool to me.”

Photo provided by Maurice Williams

When he isn’t studying game film--or just films in general--this season, expect Williams to continue building his distinct brand, as he suits up for Shadow Creek in his final year.

“This is the last one [season], we’ve got to go out with a bang,” he said. “We’re trying to get past the rounds we’ve advanced to in the past, and I’m trying to finish my time here with something big. I feel like this is the group that can do it, we just need to stay locked in.”