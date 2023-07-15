Roughnecks coach Wade Phillips on XFL showcase in Houston: ‘Great opportunity’

HOUSTON – KeSean Carter took off out of his stance Friday afternoon, sprinting across the finish line as multiple XFL scouts and coaches took in the scene.

For the former University of Houston starting wide receiver and Woodlands High School standout, it was a strong audition at a player showcase held at The Village School in Houston attended by Roughnecks coach Wade Phillips and director of player personnel Wade Phillips, San Antonio Brahmas coach Hines Ward and director of player personnel Will Lewis.

Carter, a former 100-meter Texas state champion, ran the 40-yard dash in the low 4.4 range and excelled in drills, according to a league source.

After previous minicamp tryouts with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that didn’t lead to contract offers, Carter is optimistic that this will lead to a well-timed shot to extend his football career.

“Just want to show the scouts what I’m able to do on the field,” Carter told KPRC 2 before his workout. “It means everything, getting to play football. Some guys can’t come out here and compete. I’m grateful to be out here. It’s been a long process, going in waiting for a call and getting that call.”

A Texas Tech transfer, Carter caught 38 passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns last season while playing with quarterback Clayton Tune.

What’s Carter capable of? “KeSean can do anything.”

In a series of player showcases across the country, players are being evaluated by the XFL for potential inclusion in an invitation-only scouting combine to be held July 25 to July 27 in Arlington.

It’s a demanding proving ground for these players.

And the Roughnecks, coming off a playoff season and conference title last season, are looking for talent wherever they can find quality prospects.

“It’s been good,” Phillips said. “The players are excited. We’re excited to have them here. It’s a great opportunity for these guys. They have a passion for the game. They still want to play.”

Phillips, a former Texans defensive coordinator and interim coach and head coach of the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, is encouraged about the Roughnecks’ outlook. Scouting situations like this one are pivotal.

The Roughnecks finished 7-3 in the regular season, winning the South division title before losing to the eventual champion Arlington Renegades in the playoffs.

“We won our division, which was the first step,” Phillips said. “We lost the playoff game to the team that won it all. We’re pretty close. We have great fans. We’re looking forward to next season.

“We’ll have some of the players back. This is for new players and new opportunities. We’re going to have a new team, but we’re looking forward to it. Build it and build it up. This second year, I think will be easier for everybody.”

Stratford graduate Rakeem Boyd, a former Arkansas and Texas A&M running back featured on the third season of the Last Chance U Netflix series during his lone season at Independence Community College, was among the players who tried out Friday. Previously with the Detroit Lions after going undrafted, Boyd said he has recovered from an ankle injury.

“I’m feeling good,” Boyd said. “This is a good opportunity.”

For former Green Bay Packers cornerback Dominique Martin, a Tarleton State wide receiver who moved to defense for his senior year and intercepted five passes, this was a chance to reconnect with Phillips. He was with the Los Angeles Rams, overlapping with Phillips.

“He remembered me from being with the Rams,” Martin said. “It was great seeing him, he’s a great guy and I look forward to working with him one day,” Martin said. “It’s amazing to get a chance to get you to the next level. I was at the NFL. This is my chance to reinvent myself.”

For Carter, his experiences in Chicago and Tampa Bay, were illuminating.

“Going to those camps taught me a lot,” Carter said. “It’s a business. You can be in and out in a day. I got a lot of feedback. Now, I know I can showcase what I’m able to do. It’s a blessing.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com