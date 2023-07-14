Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil gives back with free youth football camp

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) watches during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

HOUSTON – Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is hosting his first free youth football camp on Saturday.

Tunsil, who held an event honoring single mothers earlier this summer through his Divine Treee foundation, is hosting 150 kids from nonprofit organizations. That includes Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America, Boys and Girls Club and Urban Enrichment Institute.

The camp is sponsored by AK Law Firm and partners include iBuffalo Wild Wings, Chase Bank, Gel Blaster, ShopWSS, and Walmart, and closed to the general public.

The camp also includes free resources for families through community organizations: BBBS, Family Houston, S.H.A.P.E., Urban Enrichment Institute, and YMCA.

Nike ceats, mouthguards, T-shirts and other items are provided for the kids along with breakfast.

Drills will be conducted with Tunsil and his brother, Alejandro Weber, of Adumon Fitness.

“These types of elite camps were hard for me to attend growing up because they charge money,” said Tunsil, who signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension this offseason that made him the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL for the second time in his career. “So, for my first camp, I wanted to make sure that I was providing kids, who are in a similar position that I was in growing up, the ability to have access to an elite camp free of cost while also getting brand new gear, top of the line training experience, and resources they can benefit from past the camp.”

