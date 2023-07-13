Astros’ Yordan Alvarez, José Urquidy joining Sugar Land Space Cowboys as part of Major League rehab assignments

SUGAR LAND, Texas – As part of Major League rehab assignments, Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez and RHP José Urquidy are scheduled to join the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Friday, July 14.

The pair are supposed to begin the assignment as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys begin a three-game series with the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Alvarez, a 2023 American League All-Star, is returning from a right oblique injury suffered on June 8 in Toronto.

“In 57 games with the Astros, Alvarez hit .277 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 55 RBI,” a press release from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys said.

This will be the first Major League rehab assignment for 26-year-old Alvarez, who last played at Triple-A with the Round Rock Express in 2019 when they were the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate.

Urquidy is working on recovering from a right shoulder injury that has affected him since April 30.

“Across six starts with Houston this season, Urquidy went 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA, throwing 27.2 innings. The 28-year-old made two appearances with Sugar Land on Major League rehab in 2021, starting on August 24 at Constellation Field against Oklahoma City, throwing four innings while surrendering just one run on two hits and striking out six,” the press release read.

The Space Cowboys being a nine-game home stand on Friday, July 14 with the first game of a three-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Gates open at 5 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.