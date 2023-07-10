Astros nab Atascocita and Nebraska standout with first round pick

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have selected SS Brice Matthews with the 28th overall pick in the first round. The Astros will make one more selection tonight: the 61st overall selection (second round).

Matthews, 21, right-handed hitting shortstop, hit .359 (74x206) with 11 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 67 RBI, 20 stolen bases, a .723 SLG, a .481 OBP and a 1.204 OPS in 54 games for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season. Matthews was named a second-team All-American by NCBWA and a Collegiate Baseball’s third-team All-American. He is a local product that played high school baseball at Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas. Matthews was also a member of the Astros Youth Academy.

Day 2 of the draft is set for tomorrow, which will begin at 1 p.m. CT and feature rounds 3-10. Day 3 is set for Tuesday and will feature rounds 11-20. The Astros will make Gross available via Zoom after the Astros final selection on each day of the draft. The availabilities are expected to be somewhere between 4:30-5:30 p.m. CT.

Following the 2023 MLB Draft, the deadline for teams to sign their draft picks is July 25.