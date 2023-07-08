49ers All-Pro tackle Trent Williams on Texans coach DeMeco Ryans: ‘I think they got a steal, he can be a staple’

HOUSTON – When the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as the sixth head coach in franchise history, they recruited him for his character and strong background in Houston as a hard-hitting, instinctive Pro Bowl linebacker as well as his handiwork as the architect and leader of the San Francisco 49ers’ top-ranked defense.

Ryans, 38, was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year and joined the Texans this offseason after making a fast rise in the coaching ranks with the 49ers as a former quality control and linebackers coach who replaced New York Jets coach Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. The 49ers allowed just 18.9 points per game and 305.3 yards per game over the past two seasons.

And 49ers All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams, a Houston area resident who got to work against Ryans’ defense in practice every day, expressed confidence that the rookie coach, a former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, will achieve similar success with the Texans as they look to build off of last year’s 3-13-1 season.

“Yeah, I think they got a steal,” Williams told KPRC 2 while conducting his second annual Silverback Island invitation-only offensive line summit at O Athletik this week. “He can be a staple for this organization for a long time. He’s a very talented coach. Obviously, has pedigree, played this game for a long time, played it the right way and he coaches it the right way. I think he’s going to have a lot of success out here.”

#49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams @TrentW71 on #Texans coach and former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans @DRyans59 and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik 'I think they got a steal. He's a very talented coach' On Slowik 'Slow is a brilliant mind' @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/WfNwWOVl5X — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 8, 2023

The Texans’ revamped coaching staff also includes new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Slowik, 35, was the 49ers passing game coordinator. He is installing the 49ers offensive system designed by Kyle Shanahan that has roots in the Gary Kubiak playbook.

Slowik, 35, had a large hand in the development of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy as a rookie standout last season. Slowik was promoted from passing game specialist to passing game coordinator last season after Mike McDaniel became the Miami Dolphins’ head coach. Slowik ascended quickly through the coaching ranks with the NFC West franchise from defensive quality control to offensive assistant to offensive pass game specialist and then passing game coordinator for an offense headlined by star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

“Yeah, Slow is a brilliant mind,” Williams said. “He’s a big part of Kyle’s system and a huge help sucks to lose him but happy to see him further his career and move up the ranks so I think he’s going to do an excellent job.”

The Texans finished 31st in total offense and 30th in scoring offense last season. They drafted Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud second overall and Stroud is off to a fast start with the Texans this offseason. Slowik is expected to heavily utilize Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce.

And now Pierce is envisioning an even more dynamic encore as he prepares for his second NFL season.

The reasons why include his diligence this offseason and the arrival of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who’s installing the San Francisco 49ers’ “running back friendly” system steeped in West Coast offensive principles that showcased the versatility and talents of running back Christian McCaffrey.

“Oh, the more ways I can get the ball, the better, baby,” Pierce said. “I love that, I love that But I’ve got a lot of great guys to look at. Most recently, probably Christian McCaffrey. He thrived last year in the league, in his offense he’s just getting out of the backfield, getting in the flat, catching hitches or whatever the case may be. There’s multiple ways to get a running back the ball.”

As a former colleague with the 49ers, Saleh can’t wait to see Ryans put his stamp on the Texans, who have gone a combined 11-38-1 over the past three seasons. The Texans have increased their relevance this offseason by hiring Ryans, signing several free agents, including tight end Dalton Schultz, running back Devin Singletary, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and safety Jimmie Ward. They also drafted Stroud and Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr. in the first round.

“DeMeco is awesome,” Saleh said in a telephone interview. “He’s going to do great. This is a really cool opportunity for him. Captain ‘Meco: phenomenal, family man, obviously relatable. As a former player, he has that empathy and relatability. He’s very, very smart. He’s always trying to learn. I think that’s what you appreciate the most out of him.”

Ryans has always had a thirst for knowledge and is never complacent in wanting to improve. That’s what stands out to Saleh as Ryans has made a smooth transition from playing the game to communicating on a deep level with his players

“Former players, most of the time, it’s an adjustment,” Saleh said. “You have to learn a way to teach it. The natural instinct is you want to teach it the way you did it, but not everybody is like you. DeMeco was an All-Pro football player. He remade himself into a teacher and learned all the ways that guys can play the game To implement what he learned to maximize all the guys around him, that’s what makes him special.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.