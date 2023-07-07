BLESSED: Washington adds to list of national recruits out of Langham Creek

Through the past few NFL draft classes, the tight end position has become one of the most versatile positions to pursue.

Given the tremendous threat a big-bodied receiver poses down the field, several of the biggest names in college football make it a priority to stake their claim for the absolute best in the nation.

Enter Jordan Washington.

During his high school career, the 6-foot-4 senior-to-be has raised eyebrows, making him the next big-time prospect to come out of Langham Creek--following the footsteps of former teammate, Jaquaize Pettaway.

“He [Pettaway] would always tell me to make smart decisions and to ask questions,” said Washington. “That gave me some insight on how to carry myself throughout the recruiting process.”

After much deliberation, Washington ultimately landed on the University of Texas as his new home, come the Fall of 2024.

“Me and coach [Jeff] Banks (UT Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach) really clicked,” he said. “Not just on the topic of football and what I should expect, either. We talked about relationships, student life, restaurants–because we’re both food lovers.”

“It was more of a friendship than something of a business transaction, which really appealed to me. At some point, I realized UT was the place for me.”

As previously mentioned, Washington is just one of the many big-names to emerge from Cy-Fair ISD onto the grand stage.

While the fame may go to others’ heads, Washington remains humble.

“I feel like it’s a really big role to play,” Washington said. “I’m very blessed to be where I am right now. To be able to represent the Cy-Fair area and Langham Creek in this fashion, it tells me that I can’t become complacent. I need to show up for my family, and that’s what I intend to do--one step at a time.”

Big words from a big man.

Football will be back before you know it, so don’t expect Washington to slow down anytime soon.