Former Texans safety Justin Reid wants to build ‘dynasty,’ has put on weight as a high-volume tackler

HOUSTON – For Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, earning one Super Bowl ring didn’t decrease his ambitions.

If anything, it made the former Texans’ third-round draft pick and Stanford stand out hungry for another championship.

While Reid was in Houston for the Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball charity challenge at Pitch 25 Beer Park, he reflected on his offseason and his goals for the upcoming season. Reid started every game last season for the Chiefs in his first season in Kansas City after signing a three-year, $31.5 million free deal, recording 83 tackles, one sack, two tackles for losses, four quarterback hits and seven pass deflections. Involved heavily in run support and as an enforcer in the middle of the secondary, Reid has bulked up to a lean 215 pounds.

“The offseason is going good,” said Reid, who was listed at 6′1″, 203 pounds on the roster last season. “I put on a couple of pounds. I’m about 215. I feel really good at it.”

Although Reid’s team didn’t win the dodgeball championship with former Texans offensive lineman Chester Pitts’ squad repeating as champions, that didn’t dim the Louisiana native’s enthusiasm for the charity event. Reid’s cause is providing technology for computer science students.

“It’s a great feeling,” Reid said. “The platform we have isn’t just for us. It’s for those who need it. It’s great to pour back into the community.”

Heading into his sixth NFL season, Reid predicted on social media he’ll play even better this year.

“This will be my greatest year yet,” Reid wrote.

Drafted in 2018 by the Texans, Reid has 398 career tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and seven interceptions.

Reid will be lining up next to safety Bryan Cook, the replacement for Juan Thornhill.

The adjustments are being made to the Chiefs’ defense as Reid’s cerebral nature helps him carry out defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s vision

“I see myself as a play-caller on defense,” Reid said. “I enjoy the X’s and O’s, the checks, really getting everybody situated and put in the best position. Playing different roles, from strong safety to free safety to dime linebacker to sometimes kicker, having confidence in those roles and not having to be out there and think, just being able to play as offenses make shifts and make adjustments rapidly, to play fast at that point, you really start to take the game to a new level.”

There was a void for Reid to step into as the replacement for former All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, who wasn’t retained as a free agent and signed with the hometown New Orleans Saints.

“Absolutely, I think that’s the reason they brought me there is to command the back end,” Reid said. “Not just be a leader by speaking, but to be a leader by example and to help those young guys on the roster develop into the players they’re capable of being.”

There are no adjustments to the Chiefs’ expectations.

“Honestly, the page is already turned,” Reid said. “We’re out there working, chasing another championship. Every year is different. We’ve got an even bigger target on our back than last year. We get to enjoy that moment.

“As far as the mentality in the room, we’re working to continue this dynasty and what we did last year and not just rest on our laurels. Where we are right now is light years ahead of where we were last year at this time. It’s really exciting.”

As Mathieu’s former teammate in Houston, Reid saw everything that he was about as a high-energy, emotional, and versatile defender.

Mathieu continued that in Kansas City, and now Reid is carrying on that legacy.

“Tyrann, I’ll never forget his thing was a mentality and attitude, the work ethic and just playing with a savviness,” Reid said. “He called it ‘championship swagger,’ fall forward. His pregame speeches were second to none. He was a big leader in the room, he was someone that everybody gravitated to. So, when he did leave Houston, I kind of took over a little bit of that role by the precedent that he set. Tyrann’s an unbelievable guy, an unbelievable player.”

As much knowledge as Mathieu imparted to him, Reid has his own style of play. He doesn’t try to imitate what Mathieu did.

“I have always said that a copy is never worth as much as the original,” Reid said. “There will never, ever, ever be another Tyrann Mathieu come through Kansas City. There just won’t, but I bring the best Justin Reid possible to Kansas City.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.