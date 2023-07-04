​“PITT IS IT”: Grand Oaks’ Coleman commits ahead of ensuing Fall season

Grand Oaks volleyball just keeps getting richer.

The Grizzlies can tally another one of their stars--incoming junior OH Samara Coleman -- as a future college athlete, with her recent commitment to the University of Pittsburgh.

“Pitt has been one of my top schools for a long time now,” said Coleman. “I just really like how diverse the team is -- everyone has a different personality. I love the coaching there. Pitt is it, for me.”

It was only a matter of time before Coleman would make her decision, considering she had plenty of offers to choose from after a 2022 season that saw her claim the District 13-6A Offensive Player of the Year and GHVCA 6A Newcomer of the Year titles.

Having already been a TAPPS All-State selection at Legacy Prep for her freshman year, Coleman’s athleticism was palpable long before she joined Grand Oaks.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)--2021-22 Legacy Prep Magazine

However, it’s clear that she really took off once she moved onto the public-school scene.

“The transition from private to public went a lot smoother than I expected, since I was pretty nervous from the move,” she said. “The new teammates I had made it so easy for me to adjust and it all worked out. I had a fun time with it.”

When she isn’t playing in the Fall or jamming to her music-idol, Frank Ocean, Coleman bolsters her game with her club team -- Houston Skyline.

“School and club are two completely different atmospheres,” Coleman said. “Playing a 17-open is a whole different experience than competing on the school court. Everyone is talented and has the same aspiration to play at the next level, so it’s really benefitted me to compete like that.”

Mission accomplished, now that she made it official with Pittsburgh.

Rest assured that Coleman will be training to surpass the mark she set in 2022. She and her Florida-bound teammate, Jaela Auguste, will be aiming for State come the upcoming Fall season.

“I’m going to be working hard to help my team get to the next level,” she said. “We’ll be getting after it in the gym, and getting extra reps after practice.”

“When we spend more time together as a team, that will ensure that we make it past the second round of the playoffs, and hopefully make a run for a State Championship.”