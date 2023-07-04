NEXT LEVEL: Highlighting this week’s high-profile commits

Just because it’s summertime, doesn’t mean there is a lack of action in the world of high school sports.

It is officially recruiting season, and some of the most well-established collegiate programs are staking their claim for the best that Texas has to offer.

If you missed it on Twitter, don’t sweat it.

Here are just some of the top local athletes who have recently committed to play at the next level.

Kirra Musgrove, Lutheran South Academy Volleyball

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

LSA is home to a generational talent, with incoming junior Kirra Musgrove emerging as a leader on the court.

When she isn't playing for Lutheran South, she's with her club team -- Houston Skyline -- so it doesn't come as a shock that she has already committed to Texas A&M.

After playing a key role in LSA's trip to the TAPPS State Semis in 2022, count on Musgrove to take that a step further in the upcoming Fall.

Kaleb Thomas, North Shore Football

Jackson DiPasquale (VYPE)

Thomas was a beast for North Shore last Fall, plain and simple.

On their journey back to the UIL-6A State Championship game, the Mustangs relied heavily on their 6-foot-4 TE for run-support. But more than that, Thomas showed a remarkable catching ability to solidify himself as a dual-threat talent.

After racking up numerous offers, Thomas ultimately landed on the University of Houston. However, he'll first compete for another ring with North Shore in the ensuing Fall.

Savannah Carter, Klein Collins Softball

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

It was only a matter of time before Class of 2024 prospect, Savannah Carter, would find a place to call home in the coming years.

After going off this past Spring -- to the tune of nearly 300 K's, plus the District 15-6A MVP and an all-state selection -- the Klein Collins ace has officially committed to play for Texas State University after the upcoming school year.

Carter has certainly proven she is worthy of a D1 scholarship, and her proficiency on the mound should only increase in 2024.

Weston Davis, Beaumont United Football

Photo acquired via Twitter: @WestonDavis_75

Beaumont United's four-star OT has become one of the rising stars in one of the southeast Texas' most tradition-rich schools.

Throughout the course of his high school career, the soon-to-be senior has caught the attention of several big-name schools -- including Alabama, LSU, TCU and Oklahoma.

However, Davis decided to stay somewhat local with his recent commitment to Texas A&M.

Zion Pipkin, Legacy School of Sports & Sciences Basketball

Lily Cox (VYPE)--2021 TWCA Winter Magazine

After winning a TAPPS state championship with TWCA, perennial talent Zion Pipkin brings his skillset to the Legacy School.

While he has yet commit to a university, Pipkin holds offers from names such as TCU, Houston, SHSU, SMU, LSU, Texas Tech and more.

Given the growing list of schools whose interest he's piqued, the ball is in his court.

Kassidy O'Brien, Cinco Ranch Volleyball

The youngest of three talented sisters, Cinco Ranch's Kassidy O'Brien (Class of 2025) has garnered the attention of universities nationwide.

She has recently committed to the 2020 national champs -- the University of Kentucky -- where she'll make a worthy addition from the setter spot.

As a member of USA Volleyball, O'Brien is rarely off the court, which will come in handy when she and the rest of Cougar volleyball makes a run for a State Title later this year.

Caylon Dygert, Magnolia West Baseball

Matthew Ogle (VYPE)

Dygert's senior year accolades speak for themself -- AGH Baseball Pitcher of the Year, Class 5A Elite selection, with a State Championship ring to boot.

Given his exceptional performance on the diamond, it comes as no surprise that he finally started to get the recognition from college recruiters.

Less than a month after bringing Mag West its first state title, Dygert has signed with UT-Arlington, where he'll be attending in the coming months.

Chris Barnes, North Shore Football

Jackson DiPasquale (VYPE)

Barnes was David Amador's favorite target in the passing game a year ago -- for good reason.

Given his exceptional speed from the slot position, he will likely be North Shore's leading receiver heading into the Fall as they strive to return to the State Championship game.

While it will be final season as a Mustang, Barnes will be heading to Denton to play for the University of North Texas once he graduates in 2024. He will join Evan Jackson and Jayven Anderson at UNT.