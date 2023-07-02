Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez, Framber Valdez named to 2023 American League All-Star team

HOUSTON – Congrats to a few of our favorite Houston Astros!

Yordan Alvarez and Framber Valdez have been named to the 2023 American League All-Star team, Major League Baseball announced Sunday. Alvarez was selected via the player vote while Valdez was selected by MLB, according to a news release.

This marks the second consecutive all-star selection for both Alvarez and Valdez and their second overall. In 2022, Valdez became the first pitcher in franchise history to earn an All-Star Game victory, with a scoreless inning in relief in the AL’s 3-2 win at Dodger Stadium, the MLB said.

The Astros have now had 29 all-star selections since 2017, which is reportedly more than any other AL club in that span.

As defending World Series Champions, Astros manager Dusty Baker will manage the AL All-Star squad for the second consecutive season and will be joined by his entire coaching staff.

Game notes

STARTING PITCHERS: Five Astros pitchers have started the All-Star Game. They are Justin Verlander (2019); LHP Dallas Keuchel (2015); RHP Roger Clemens (2004); RHP Mike Scott (1987); RHP J.R. Richard (1980).

HOME RUN DERBY: Alex Bregman is the last Astros player to take part in the Home Run Derby, participating in both 2018 and 2019.

ALL-STAR MVP: The Astros have had one All-Star Game MVP. Bregman earned MVP honors in the 2018 Midsummer Classic after his 10th-inning home run helped lead the AL to an 8-6 win at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

MANAGER/COACHING STAFF: Dusty Baker marks the fourth time that an Astros manager and his staff will manage an All-Star game. The other times were in 2022 (AL), 2018 (AL) and 2006 (NL). The Astros staff was in line to manage the 2020 All-Star Game before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MULTIPLE STARS: The 29 All-Star selections for the Astros since 2017 are more than any other AL club in that span (source: Elias).