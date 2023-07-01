Source: Rockets have not discussed Capela with Hawks

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) attempts to drive to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets have not had discussions regarding former Rockets center and current Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, a league source told KPRC 2.

The Rockets top three free agency choices all offseason have said to be: a point guard, a center, and a wing. The Rockets landed their point guard in Fred VanVleet, according to multiple reports. Houston targeted Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, who will re-sign in Milwaukee, according to multiple reports.

Any potential pivot to Clint Capela as a backup option via trade has not happened, if it will at all, according to a league source. Capela is in the final year of a five-year, $90 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks have shopped Capela, including discussions with the Dallas Mavericks that broke down recently. There have been no discussions with the Rockets, and a league source close to the situation expects Capela to stay with the Hawks, at least until the trade deadline.

Atlanta has been shedding salary, and recently dealt John Collins to the Utah Jazz. Capela and De’Andre Hunter are two more high priced players whose names have been brought up in trade talks.

The Rockets have more than $20 million in cap space and continue to add players in hopes of competing for a playoff spot in 2023-24.