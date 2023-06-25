87º

Mike Evans hosts annual kids camp

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

Super Bowl Champion and potential future hall of famer Mike Evans hosted his youth football camp for the third year, at his alma mater Galveston Ball High School.

Evans, a Galveston native, credited former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Casey Hampton with the inspiration to hold a camp.

“It inspired me so much and motivated me to be the next player that did this, and I was telling the kids today I hope there will be a few of y’all that can do this,” said Evans. “I’m a big kid at heart, I love them asking all their questions because I know what it’s like to be a kid and that can go a long way.”

Evans hosted the camp to more than 100 kids, for free, ages 8-14 through his Mike Evans Family Foundation.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is coming off his 9th consecutive 1,000 yard season, continuing his NFL record streak to start a career. Evans is now second all-time in consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons, behind Jerry Rice, who has 11. Evans is tied 3rd all-time in total 1,000 yard receiving seasons behind only Randy Moss (10) and Jerry Rice (14).

