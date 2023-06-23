Inside the Astros scouting situation, what to know about Bligh Madris

HOUSTON – Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander with the Houston Astros, who start a road trip to Los Angeles, St. Louis and Arlington. Two of three series are very interesting, with the Dodgers and rival/first-place Rangers. The St. Louis series is interesting for a different reason, but they gotta win that one.

SCOUTING ST. LOUIS

The Cardinals are bad. Really, really bad. There’s good reason for them to be sellers at the deadline, and the Astros should get some good scouting looks at the players they could/should be selling.

LHP Jordan Montgomery is a free agent in 2024, and is one of the few players who has had a good year in St. Louis. Montgomery has a 3.69 ERA and just has been generally overall solid. He’s pitched in big environments before, coming to St. Louis from the Yankees and shouldn’t have a massive prospect cost.

RHP Jack Flaherty started really slow, then had a good period, and lately has been lit up. He’s also walking a lot of guys. I’d rather have Montgomery.

RHP reliever Jordan Hicks is interesting, in that he’s from the Houston Area (Cypress Creek HS), and he throws 104 mph. The Cardinals have tried to stretch out Hicks into a starter to mixed results, but lately he’s been closing. The Astros have a problem with Rafael Montero struggling, and could maybe use another flamethrowing arm. Multiple league sources have told me the Cardinals haven’t discussed anything in the way of an extension with Hicks, and he’s a free agent at the end of this season, so the prospect cost wouldn’t be huge. The Astros could potentially give him a two-three month tryout on the team before potentially engaging with him in the offseason. He’s still walking a lot of guys, but for the first time in his career his strikeout rate has skyrocketed. Despite throwing, again, 104(!), Hicks somehow had an 8.8 K/9 before 2023. This year, it’s 14.1. He’s blowing guys away.

MORE ABOUT MADRIS

The Astros will be calling up 1B/OF Bligh Madris, who Houston traded for this offseason. Madris has some MLB experience with 113 AB last year with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s big (6-0, 208) and hits for power (10 home runs in Triple-A this year). Madris will replace Cesar Salazar as the Astros are prioritizing having another first baseman over a third catcher. Houston has recently tried various combinations at first base, including Mauricio Dubon’s first start at the position since he was a child. Madris can play first, and extensively plays both corner outfield positions, but would likely be more of a fit in left field.