HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are expected to call up first baseman/outfielder Bligh Madris ahead of Friday’s series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, multiple sources told KPRC 2.

Madris will replace Cesar Salazar on the active roster. The Astros announced Thursday that Salazar will be optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Madris provides power from the left side, hitting 10 home runs in Triple-A this season. He’s hitting .249 with an OPS of .809.