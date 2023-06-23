Astros trade for starting pitcher Spenser Watkins

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 05: Spenser Watkins #80 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 05, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are trading for Baltimore Orioles right-handed starting pitcher Spenser Watkins, according to a team announcement.

Watkins started 20 games in 2022 for the Orioles, and pitched to a 4.70 ERA in 23 games. The Astros traded cash to the Orioles.

Watkins primarily throws 4 pitches, with a fastball averaging 91 MPH, a cutter at 87 MPH and a curveball and slider. He also throws a changeup 4% of the time.

The corresponding moves for calling up Bligh Madris and the Watkins trade are moving outfielder Michael Brantley and starting pitcher Jose Urquidy to the 60-day injured list.

Brantley can be activated anytime, and has recently hit on the field. Urquidy’s injured list stint can be retroactive to May 1, then he was originally put on the injured list. Urquidy told media this week he will throw three bullpens, the first one was Wednesday, a live bullpen session against hitters, and will go to a rehab assignment before returning. None of that is likely to end before July 1.