FAMILY LEGACY: Duel-Sport Neuhaus entering final year as a Crusader

ADELE NEUHAUS IS “THAT” GIRL.

The two-sport athlete is a headliner on the track and field and basketball teams.

In the Fall, Neuhaus led the Crusaders on the hardwood earning a first-team, all-district nod as a junior. She is following in the footsteps of her older sister Jane Neuhaus, who was a star for the Crusaders and now plays at Concordia University-Nebraska.

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

“I think coming into my freshman year with my sister being here, made a big difference,” said Neuhaus. “I was able to connect with the upperclassmen more because my sister was already friends with so many of them. It made it so much easier to come into the sport [basketball] with more confidence.”

In the Spring, Neuhaus flourished in the triple jump, earning bronze at the TAPPS State Track Meet (Triple Jump).

“Both sports complement each other in different ways,” she said. “I would say track helps me a lot with basketball...with the speed, endurance and agility. Basketball can help me with track because it’s more of a team sport and I can bring that team-aspect to the track.”

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

It’s easy to see that family means a great deal to Neuhaus, which is exactly what makes CLHS appeal so much to her.

“I think that Concordia Lutheran is a lot about community,” Neuhaus said. “All of the teachers and coaches really care about who you are outside of your sport. I’ll have coaches and teachers checking up on me outside of school, which is great to see as a student.”

Given all the time she spends in her respective “fields of play” and the classroom, what does Neuhaus do when she has a second to spare?

Bradley C.Collier (VYPE)

“I do live on a farm with some goats and chickens, so I like to go hang outwith my baby goats,” she laughed.

If she keeps up her fantastic leadership qualities and athleticism, she could be considered one of the Crusaders’ all-time GOATs (greatest of all time) by the end of her career.