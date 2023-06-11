Sources: Houston Texans corner Steven Nelson set to attend full-team minicamp

Houston Texans defensive back Steven Nelson (21) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – Veteran cornerback Steven Nelson is set to attend the Houston Texans’ mandatory full-team minicamp, according to league sources.

Nelson has been absent from the voluntary portion of the Texans’ offseason program, including organized team activities.

Nelson, 30, recently hired Austin-based NFL agent David Mulugheta of Athletes First to represent him. Mulugheta represents some of the top defensive backs in the NFL along with Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, now with the Cleveland Browns.

Nelson is signed to a team-friendly, two-year contract with a maximum value of $10 million that includes $4.5 million guaranteed with a $3.5 million base salary this year with $750,000 of his salary guaranteed along with an additional $1 million in per-game active roster bonuses and $500,000 in incentives available based on playing time. Nelson is tied with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis with a $4.5 million annual average compensation ranking him 40th in the NFL among all cornerbacks. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

“Anytime you have a guy like Steve who has played in a bunch of different systems we’ve got to get him in here, and once he’s in here then get him caught up to speed,” said Cory Undlin, Texans defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach. “It’s only going to help. I like that group a lot.”

Heading into his ninth season, Nelson allowed just 9.9 yards per reception for his lowest in the past five seasons last year with an 80.5 opposing passer rating, 253 air yards for his lowest in the past five seasons, and 114 yards after the catch for his lowest total in the past three seasons. The Texans’ defense improved to 10th in passing defense from 23rd in 2021 with the arrival of Nelson and rookie corner Derek Stingley Jr. as new starters.

The former Kansas City Chiefs third-round draft pick from Oregon State recorded 52 tackles with one interception and one sack in 16 starts. He played 94 percent of the defensive snaps and allowed 37 completions on 62 targets for 367 yards, and a 59.7 completion percentage with two touchdowns surrendered.

“He’s played in similar schemes to this,” Texans cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso said. “I don’t see there being much of a learning curve for him. I’m excited to get him back in here. I thought he was competitive. I thought he made a lot of plays on the ball.”

Nelson, who has recorded 393 career tackles, 66 pass deflections, four fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles, is encouraged by how his first season in Houston went.

“I’m feeling really good. I played really good,” Nelson said in April prior to the NFL draft. “I exceeded expectations coming in and making plays from the first day, just being resilient and having my head down and doing whatever is asked of me and being able to succeed. I think I played really well, and I have something to piggyback on this year.”

Nelson is looking for more interceptions after picking off the ninth pass of his career last season in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

“That’s always our goal is to get as many turnovers as I can,” Nelson said. “Sometimes that doesn’t happen. If you can limit the catch and yardage ratio, that’s huge. The stats might not be there always, but if you look into the analytics it’s all there.”

Positive change is afoot with the Texans, who are coming off a 3-13-1 season that cost coach Lovie Smith his job.

Smith was replaced by arguably the most sought after coach from the hiring cycle: DeMeco Ryans, a former Texans Pro Bowl linebacker, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year as the architect of the NFL’s top-ranked defense with the San Francisco 49ers.

“That’s awesome and I’m really ecstatic to have him here,” Nelson said. “As a former player from Houston, he kind of understands the ins and outs of a player day to day, and he comes from a winning background. The players, we’re excited to play for him and get this thing rolling.”

The Texans retained Vasso, Nelson’s position coach from last season.

“Absolutely, Dino is a great coach,” Nelson said. “I’ve known him since my rookie year in Kansas City. Seeing his growth as a coach is really good.”

What the Texans need is more victories. Nelson is optimistic they’re on the right track, including additions on defense like safety Jimmie Ward, linebacker Denzel Perryman, and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

“We’re definitely trying to win more, that’s what it’s all about having that improvement,” Nelson said. “We’ve made some good decisions so far, getting a good group of guys in that can make it happen.”

As one of the elder statesmen in the secondary, Nelson embraces a mentoring role with second-year cornerback Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre.

“It means a lot, man, to kind of be a helping hand to those guys and reach back and bring somebody else with me,” Nelson said. “I’m always an open book when it comes to the younger guys and their improvement and success. I’ve always shared with them and give them a different perspective.

“I think players do a good job of relating to the older guys who have done it at a high level. Those guys have a lot of respect for me, the way I carry out my business, going 100% every day and leading by example.”

