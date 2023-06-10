Texans star tackle Laremy Tunsil holds event for single mothers: ‘I wanted to do something special’

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) watches during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

HOUSTON – Growing up in Florida, Laremy Tunsil and his brother, Alex, were raised by a single mother.

She worked three jobs to make ends meet.

And the Texans’ three-time Pro Bowl left offensive tackle hosted a special event for single mothers on Saturday after previously surprising them on Mother’s Day at Gracewood with flowers and a spa day.

The day included a shopping experience at Nordstrom’s, a trip to the hair salon, the presidential suite at JW Marriott and a fancy dinner at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood.

His philanthropy focuses on single mothers through his company Divine Tree, whose motto is “the gift that keeps giving,” and worked in partnership on this event with GLD, AK Law Firm, Eddie V’s, JW Marriott Houston, Maybelline and Legacy Philanthropy.

“My mom worked tirelessly to be able to provide for my brother and I growing up,” Tunsil said. “I always admired her hard work and dedication as a single parent. When I was younger, I wished I could have given her a day to relax and experience something nice. For that reason, I wanted to do something special for other single mothers to help lighten their burdens this Mother’s Day.”

