PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson built one of the strongest passing connections in the game during their shared tenure with the Texans.

They could have a potential reunion with the Cleveland Browns, according to league sources.

While Hopkins has expressed interest in the Texans, a potential reunion is not expected at this time, according to sources.