Klein Forest turns “bobble” into a State Title; gallery

At the Class 6A Region II Meet, the unthinkable happened.

The nation’s fastest 4x200 relay team had a bad exchange that cost them a trip to State. The news sent shockwaves throughout the track community.

“We were stunned,” Klein Forest coach Ramon Smith said. “We were walking around in a daze for a few minutes. But looking back, it took a little pressure off of us. It showed that our guys were human. It woke us up and locked us in.”

Two weeks after “the bobble”, Klein Forest hoisted the UIL Class 6A State Championship trophy – even to their surprise.

“Our 4x400 relay team snuck in as a wild card and that ended up being the difference for us,” he laughed. “Sometimes you plan for things to go one way, and God has another plan. That’s what happened.”

The Golden Eagles won gold in the 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay at State. Jelani Watkins defended his 200m title with gold and Lawson Jacobs captured silver in the 400m to rack up some much-needed points. It was a team effort, but Watkins finished it off for Klein Forest as he blazed in the final leg of the 4x400 to give the Eagles 58 points and the win.

“It was honestly a team effort all season,” Smith said. “I pulled the guys aside before the 4x400 and told them that this is what they trained for all year. If they executed, they would win it.”

“They said, ‘We got you, coach’.”

The title marks Klein Forest’s second State Title since 2019. The Golden Eagles finished with bronze last season.

On the girls side, Klein Forest finished with silver as a team with 40 points, just behind Duncanville.

“I don’t know if it has really hit me yet because there were so many ebbs and flows to the season,” Smith said. “I honestly held my breath to the very end.”

...

CLASS 6A STANDOUTS

GOLD

Riley Hampton, Cypress Ridge, 100 Hurdles

Marquis Johnson, Dickinson, 100m

Paris Kimble, Atascocita, Shot Put

Klein Forest Girls, 4x100 Relay

Klein Forest Girls, 4x200 Relay

Klein Forest Boys, 4x100 Relay

Klein Forest Boys, 4x400 Relay

Alex Ornelas, Langham Creek, 300 Hurdles

Jace Posey, Strake Jesuit, High Jump

Celeste Robinson, Cy Ranch, 100m

Shadow Creek Girls, 4x400 Relay

Reese Vannerson, Strake Jesuit, 3200

Reese Vannerson, Strake Jesuit, 1600

Jelani Watkins, Klein Forest, 200m

…

SILVER

Donovan Bradley, Summer Creek, 110 Hurdles

Donovan Bradley, Summer Creek, 300 Hurdles

Kyron Duhon, Summer Creek, Discus

Lillian Harden, Bridgeland, 100 Hurdles

Lawson Jacobs, Klein Forest, 200m

Marquis Johnson, Dickinson, Long Jump

Marquis Johnson, Dickinson, 200m

Jordyn Price, Grand Oaks, 100m

Ridge Point Boys, 4x200 Relay

Summer Creek Girls, 4x400 Relay

…

BRONZE

India Alix, Klein, Long Jump

Jarvis Bonner, Ridge Point, 400m

Riyah Burns, Spring, 100m

Madison Carlton, Seven Lakes, High Jump

Josh Gills-Harry, Dawson, Triple Jump

David Hicks, Paetow, Discus

Jayden Keys, Tompkins, Long Jump

Jayden Keys, Tompkins, 110 Hurdles

Brooke Lloyd, Summer Creek, 400m

Jack Musgrove, Clear Lake, 800m

Jaquaize Pettaway, Langham Creek, 200m

Ridge Point Boys, 4x100 Relay

Kennedy Thompson, Clear Brook, Discus

The Woodlands Boys, 4x200 Relay

The Woodlands Boys, 4x400 Relay