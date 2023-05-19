Klein Forest turns “bobble” into a State Title; gallery

At the Class 6A Region II Meet, the unthinkable happened.
The nation’s fastest 4x200 relay team had a bad exchange that cost them a trip to State. The news sent shockwaves throughout the track community.
“We were stunned,” Klein Forest coach Ramon Smith said. “We were walking around in a daze for a few minutes. But looking back, it took a little pressure off of us. It showed that our guys were human. It woke us up and locked us in.”
Two weeks after “the bobble”, Klein Forest hoisted the UIL Class 6A State Championship trophy – even to their surprise.
“Our 4x400 relay team snuck in as a wild card and that ended up being the difference for us,” he laughed. “Sometimes you plan for things to go one way, and God has another plan. That’s what happened.”
The Golden Eagles won gold in the 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay at State. Jelani Watkins defended his 200m title with gold and Lawson Jacobs captured silver in the 400m to rack up some much-needed points. It was a team effort, but Watkins finished it off for Klein Forest as he blazed in the final leg of the 4x400 to give the Eagles 58 points and the win.
“It was honestly a team effort all season,” Smith said. “I pulled the guys aside before the 4x400 and told them that this is what they trained for all year. If they executed, they would win it.”
“They said, ‘We got you, coach’.”
The title marks Klein Forest’s second State Title since 2019. The Golden Eagles finished with bronze last season.
On the girls side, Klein Forest finished with silver as a team with 40 points, just behind Duncanville.
“I don’t know if it has really hit me yet because there were so many ebbs and flows to the season,” Smith said. “I honestly held my breath to the very end.”
...
CLASS 6A STANDOUTS
GOLD
Riley Hampton, Cypress Ridge, 100 Hurdles
Marquis Johnson, Dickinson, 100m
Paris Kimble, Atascocita, Shot Put
Klein Forest Girls, 4x100 Relay
Klein Forest Girls, 4x200 Relay
Klein Forest Boys, 4x100 Relay
Klein Forest Boys, 4x400 Relay
Alex Ornelas, Langham Creek, 300 Hurdles
Jace Posey, Strake Jesuit, High Jump
Celeste Robinson, Cy Ranch, 100m
Shadow Creek Girls, 4x400 Relay
Reese Vannerson, Strake Jesuit, 3200
Reese Vannerson, Strake Jesuit, 1600
Jelani Watkins, Klein Forest, 200m
…
SILVER
Donovan Bradley, Summer Creek, 110 Hurdles
Donovan Bradley, Summer Creek, 300 Hurdles
Kyron Duhon, Summer Creek, Discus
Lillian Harden, Bridgeland, 100 Hurdles
Lawson Jacobs, Klein Forest, 200m
Marquis Johnson, Dickinson, Long Jump
Marquis Johnson, Dickinson, 200m
Jordyn Price, Grand Oaks, 100m
Ridge Point Boys, 4x200 Relay
Summer Creek Girls, 4x400 Relay
…
BRONZE
India Alix, Klein, Long Jump
Jarvis Bonner, Ridge Point, 400m
Riyah Burns, Spring, 100m
Madison Carlton, Seven Lakes, High Jump
Josh Gills-Harry, Dawson, Triple Jump
David Hicks, Paetow, Discus
Jayden Keys, Tompkins, Long Jump
Jayden Keys, Tompkins, 110 Hurdles
Brooke Lloyd, Summer Creek, 400m
Jack Musgrove, Clear Lake, 800m
Jaquaize Pettaway, Langham Creek, 200m
Ridge Point Boys, 4x100 Relay
Kennedy Thompson, Clear Brook, Discus
The Woodlands Boys, 4x200 Relay
The Woodlands Boys, 4x400 Relay