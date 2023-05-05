GOING FOR GOLD: FBCA’s Brooks commits to Houston ahead of State Meet

Well, it’s official. FBCA is a metaphorical well-oiled machine that generates super-star talent.

The latest in a long line of gifted competitors to punch their ticket to next-level is none other than Fort Bend Christian Track & Field product, Noah Brooks.

The senior Eagle will be ascending to one of the top collegiate T&F programs in the nation, much less the state, at the University of Houston, where he’ll join teammate Bryan Domino (UH Football).

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“The freedom to go to a Power-5 school so close to home, with a coach full of experience just felt right,” said Brooks. “They showed a ton of interest in my upside and made that known during my visit to the campus.”

Experienced coaching is exactly what Brooks will get at UH.

Transitioning from a legendary coach, with FBCA’s Deon Minor, to an nine-time Olympic gold-medalist in Houston Head Coach Carl Lewis is a golden opportunity for a proficient speedster like Brooks.

“His [Carl Lewis’] golds tell me that he specializes in winning,” Brooks said. “Winning is the goal at all times, so I’m super excited to have another great mentor in my competitive career.”

Considering the level of surrounding talent on the FBCA Track team , one can imagine that it may be difficult to truly stand out among them. However, it’s clear that something about Brooks caught the attention of a big name like Lewis.

2022-23 FBCA Boys Track & FieldBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“I think what helps to set me apart is my versatility,” he said. “Particularly where I have the ability to sprint as well as the rest in the short sprints, paired with my stamina and toughness to go for the 400m, or any other event that my coach needs me to compete in.”

It’s becoming more apparent where Brooks’ future may lead. But, what is it about his past that motivates him on his athletic journey?

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“I first got into Track during my middle school days,” said Brooks. “I was pretty inspired by my older brother and eventually I found out that I was gifted enough to do it on a higher level. Other than that, I'm motivated by the fact I love the satisfaction of winning and wholeheartedly hate losing.”

Losing is certainly rare for him, given his athletic proficiency and the fact that he’s a key member of an FBCA team that’s on the cusp of winning their second-consecutive TAPPS Title.

This weekend’s State Meet is only the beginning for Brooks. It stands to reason that he can expect gold in his future.