THE MAIN EVENT: TAPPS State Track Meet Preview

After a thrilling Spring season and an even more entertaining series of events at the South Regionals, it’s all come down to this.

The TAPPS State Meet will be taking place this Friday and Saturday at Midway ISD’s Panther Stadium. Fortunately for local fan bases, the Houston area will be well-represented across the board.

From the 6A contenders at Concordia Lutheran and St. Thomas; the 5A powerhouses of FBCA, TWCA and LSA; 4A’s Legacy Prep Christian Academy to the 3A power at Rosehill Christian, it seems almost inevitable that several H-Town qualifiers will be walking away with gold.

Here are just some of the Houston-area private school athletes who will be representing at the main event.

*Each “Finish” is based off of the performances made at the TAPPS South Regional Meet

*Not all State Qualifiers are shown

*If the letter “J” precedes a field event score, it indicates that two or more players best jumps are the same, and their second best attempt determines the winner

TAPPS 6A

2022-23 Concordia Lutheran Track & FieldBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Concordia Lutheran

Head Coach: Bobby Lindquist (Boys), Jacob Vasquez (Girls)

Boys Pole Vault: Ryley Klefstead--Finished 1st overall (15-06)

Girls 400m Dash: Colleen Galler--Finished 1st overall (1:07.43)

Girls 300m Hurdles: Kaitlin Rich--Finished 1st overall (51.50s)

Girls Discus: Lauren Stein--Finished 1st overall (105-09)

Boys 4x200m Relay: Finished 1st overall (1:29.98)

Boys 4x100m Relay: Finished 2nd overall (43.43s)

Girls 4x200m Relay: Finished 3rd overall (1:50.45s)

St. Thomas

Head Coach: Nathan Labus

Boys Pole Vault: Sam Saman--Finished 2nd overall (12-00)

Boys Shot Put: Larry Benton--Finished 1st overall (52-04)

Boys Triple Jump: Edward Bocock--Finished 1st overall (45-08.75)

Boys 100m Dash: Preston Bowman--Finished 2nd overall (11.00s)

Boys 4x200 Relay: Finished 2nd overall (1:31.47)

Boys 4x400m Relay Finished 2nd overall (3:29.47)

St. Agnes Academy

Head Coach: Chris Warren

Girls Shot Put: Chi Chi Umeh--Finished 1st overall (37-09)

Girls Pole Vault: Grace Sanders--Finished 1st overall (11-07)

Girls Triple Jump: Sophia Bellard--Finished 1st overall (39-03.25)

Girls 4x100m Relay: Finished 1st overall (49.21s)

Girls 4x200m Relay: Finished 1st overall (1:47.37)

Girls 4x400m Relay: Finished 1st overall (4:08.95)

TAPPS 5A

2022-23 FBCA Boys Track & FieldBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Fort Bend Christian Academy

Head Coach: Deon Minor

All of the Girls Relays: Finished 1st overall (4x100: 47.73s, 4x200: 1:43.08, 4x400: 4:00.04s)

Boys 4x100m, 4x200m Relay: Finished 1st overall (4x100: 42.58s, 4x200: 1:30.14)

Girls 800m Dash: Brooke Perry--Finished 1st overall (2:21.03)

Boys 110m Hurdles: Max Granville--Finished 1st overall (15.75s)

Girls 100m Dash: Brooke Coleman--Finished 1st overall (12.36s)

Boys 100m Dash: Matthew Brown--Finished 1st overall (10.89s)

Girls 200m, 400m Dash: Bayleigh Minor--Finished 1st overall (200: 56.95s)

Boys 400m Dash: Noah Brooks--Finished 1st overall (49.76s)

Boys Shot Put: Ivan Jimmy-Ducksworth--Finished 2nd overall (47-11)

Girls Long Jump: Bayleigh Minor--Finished 1st overall (19-00.50)

2022-23 TWCA Girls Track & FieldBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

The Woodlands Christian Academy

Head Coach: Tom Earle

Girls 800m Dash: Zoe Calimani--Finished 2nd overall (2:22.30)

Girls 300m Hurdles: Sarah Chappelle--Finished 1st overall (46.51s)

Boys 4x200m Relay: Finished 3rd overall (1:33.26)

Girls 400m Dash: Zoe Calimani--Finished 2nd overall (57.57s)

Girls 100m Hurdles: Sarah Chappelle--Finished 2nd overall (15.70s)

Girls 4x400m Relay: Finished 3rd overall (4:04.21)

Boys Discus: AJ Belser--Finished 1st overall (141-09)

Boys Pole Vault: Andrew Cockrill--Finished 1st overall (13-00)

Girls Shot Put: Taylor Makiya--Finished 2nd overall (36-08)

Boys Triple Jump: Xander Reed--Finished 2nd overall (43-01.50)

2022-23 LSA Boys Track & FieldBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Lutheran South Academy

Head Coach : Gene Benson

Boys 800m Dash: Marcus Gaitan--Finished 1st overall (1:57.37)

Boys 800m Dash: Matthew Gaitan--Finished 2nd overall (1:57.78)

Boys 4x400m Relay: Finished 3rd overall (3:29.53)

Boys 110m Hurdles: Alec Salerno--Finished 3rd overall (16.26s)

Girls Discus: Rachel Bell--Finished 2nd overall (122-05)

Boys Discus: Kris St. Clair--Finished 2nd overall (133-00)

Boys Long Jump: Ben Hughes--Finished 1st overall (21-04)

Boys Pole Vault: Wilson Klein--Finished 2nd overall (J13-00)

Girls Pole Vault: Alma Martin--Finished 2nd overall (10-00)

2022-23 Second Baptist Track & FieldBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Second Baptist

Head Coach : Brad Lane

Girls 100m Dash: Emily Rogers--Finished 2nd overall (12.80s)

Boys 1600m Run: Christopher Hobbs--Finished 4th overall (4:30.03)

Boys 3200m Run: Christopher Hobbs--Finished 4th overall (9:38.10)

Girls High Jump: Olivia Smith--Finished 3rd overall (J4-10)

Boys Triple Jump: Lou Hughes--Finished 1st overall (43-07.25)

TAPPS 4A

2022-23 Legacy Prep Track & FieldBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Legacy Preparatory Christian Academy

Head Coach: Michael Morrow

Girls 3200m Run: Charlotte Freeman--Finished 2nd overall (12:31.02)

Boys 800m Dash: Aidan Rivers--Finished 2nd overall (2:01.55)

Girls 100m Hurdles: Sydney McNeil--Finished 2nd overall (17.90s)

Boys 110m Hurdles: Chase Carrico--Finished 3rd overall (15.54s)

Girls 4x400m Relay: Finished 1st overall (4:11.94)

Girls High Jump: Emerson Lilja--Finished 1st overall (J4-10)

Girls Pole Vault: Sydney McNeil--Finished 2nd overall (J8-06)

Boys Shot Put: Carson Lagunas--Finished 2nd overall (42-00.75)

Cypress Christian

Head Coach: Drew Sells

Girls 4x100m, 4x200m Relay: Finished 1st overall (4x100: 50.39s, 4x200: 1:47.57)

Girls 4x400m Relay: Finished 2nd overall (4:14.89)

Boys 4x100m Relay: Finished 2nd overall (43.82s)

Girls 100m Hurdles: Olivia O’Bannon--Finished 1st overall (17.43s)

Girls 100m Dash: Riley Fox--Finished 1st overall (13.24s)

Boys 100m Dash: Adler Smith--Finished 2nd overall (11.35s)

Boys 400m Dash: Price Schultea--Finished 1st overall (49.14s)

Girls Discus: Mariana Van Dyk--Finished 1st overall (117-07)

Girls Pole Vault: Sophia Swanton--Finished 1st overall (J8-06)

Bay Area Christian

Head Coach: Brett Sewell

Boys 4x100m Relay: Finished 1st overall (43.31s)

Girls 800m Dash: Caroline Bonnecaze--Finished 2nd overall (2:19.19)

Girls 4x200m Relay: Finished 2nd overall (1:48.61)

Boys 4x200m Relay: Finished 2nd overall (1:32.56)

Girls 300m Hurdles: Brooke Fledderman--Finished 3rd overall (52.05)

Girls Discus: Brenna Fledderman--Finished 2nd overall (114-02)

Girls High Jump: Grace Jermstad--Finished 2nd overall (J4-08)

Boys Shot Put: Kade Sink--Finished 1st overall (43-05.50)

TAPPS 3A

2022-23 Rosehill Christian Track & FieldJustin Hartojo (VYPE)

Rosehill Christian

Head Coach: Ben Dixon

Girls 4x100m, 4x400m Relay: Finished 1st overall (4x100: 49.86s, 4x400: 4:17.87)

Girls 4x200m Relay: Finished 2nd overall (1:52.78)

Boys 4x100m, 4x400m Relay: Finished 2nd overall (4x100: 43.80s, 4x400: 3:33.48)

Girls 100m, 300m Hurdles: Kaleigh Frazier--Finished 1st overall (100: 14.66s, 300: 44.94s)

Girls 100m, 200m Dash: Mercy Freeman--Finished 1st overall (100: 12.35s, 200: 25.25s)

Boys 100m, 200m Dash: Anthony Wilder--Finished 1st overall (100: 11.05s, 200: 22.35s)

Girls High Jump: Lily Fisher--Finished 2nd overall (J4-10)

Girls Long/Triple Jump: Mercy Freeman--Finished 1st overall (Long: 18-02.25, Triple: 36-01)

Boys Triple Jump: Anthony Wilder--Finished 1st overall (43-04.50)

Boys 800m/1600m/3200m Run: Jonathan Vuong--Finished 2nd overall (800: 2:05.04, 1600: 4:45.03, 3200: 10:20.68)