GOLDEN GIRL: Houston Christian’s Ingram has Midas touch

Jaycee Ingram is Houston Christian’s golden girl.

Ingram has earned a neck full of SPC gold and she’s just a sophomore.

“I haven’t really thought of my legacy here at Houston Christian, but I’m off to a pretty good start,” she said. “God has just been blessing me.”

Ingram won gold in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and the 100 and 300-meter hurdles at the end-of-the-year event. She won gold in the 4x100 meters and silver in the hurdles as a freshman.

“Track didn’t really start until high school,” she laughed. “All of my life I’ve been set on basketball, but my long-term skill set maybe in track.”

As the sixth-man on the girls basketball team, Ingram has picked up two more gold medals at the Mustangs have won back-to-back SPC Championships.

“I learned a lot from D’Asia (Thomas) and Loghan (Johnson), but now I want to take over the leadership role on the basketball team,” she said. “I’m a great teammate and play anywhere on the court. Versatility is my strength.”

As the track season has wrapped up, Ingram is back on the basketball court playing AAU this summer.

“Track really helps my endurance,” she said. “I noticed it last season. I never had to come off the court.”

For fun, Ingram has also picked up volleyball and will likely play varsity next season. So, where does she find the time or when does she rest?

“We drive from the Pearland-area and my sister drives us,” she laughed. “I sleep on the way there because it’s so early, and the way back because I’m tired from practice. When I'm at home, I'm in my room watching my favorite old movies on Netflix. I was watching Matilda the other day.”

She needs to get her beauty sleep and have some downtime if she is going to be carrying around all that bling.