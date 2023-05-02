No Houston Open this year; event now scheduled to take place 2 weeks before Masters tournament in 2024

Talor Gooch hits away on the eighth fairway during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The Houston Open will move to March next year after the PGA TOUR will return to a calendar year schedule, the Astros Golf Foundation announced.

The event took place in November of last year and was won by Tony Finau. Because of the late start, and the PGA TOUR returning to its normal schedule, the Houston Open will not be held this year.

“There couldn’t be a better date for the Houston Open in 2024.” said Astros Golf Foundation President Giles Kibbe. “This is great for the Houston Open, great for the City of Houston, and great for the many local charities that we support.”

The Houston Open benefits the Astros Foundation, which also benefits the City of Houston, Memorial Park Conservancy, and countless charities.

“The return of the Houston Open to the City of Houston and to the PGA TOUR’s spring schedule is something I have advocated for and supported since I became Mayor,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. “The fact that it happened so quickly must be credited to Astros owner Jim Crane and is a testament to what can be accomplished by a true public and private partnership and this community’s support of the Astros Golf Foundation, which raised $34 million to renovate the Memorial Park Golf Course and improve its facilities.”

The 2024 Houston Open will take place at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 25-31, two weeks before the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia.