THE HOME STRETCH: Lutheran South advances to State Meet

It’s that time of year again.

The TAPPS Track & Field season is finally reaching its thrilling finale with the State Meet taking place next week.

As the highest ranking private school teams in the state converge, Lutheran South Academy will be represented on the grand stage with a plethora of their top performers seeking to make their claim as the best of the best.

After showing up the competition at the South Regional Meet in San Marcos yesterday, LSA will have over a dozen athletes traveling to Midway Panther Stadium in Hewitt, TX with fans in tow eager for the opportunity to become State Champions.

Here are the Pioneers who have qualified for the final meet of the TAPPS season..

2022-23 LSA Girls Track & FieldBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

TAPPS South Regional Meet Results/State Qualifiers

Boys 4x100 Relay (4th Place-44.04): Blaine Birkelbach (Sr.), John LeBlanc (So.), Jacob Howard (Sr.), Jaylin Lowery (Sr.)

Boys 4x400 Relay (3rd Place-3:29.53): Jonah Weber (Jr.), Cole Noack (Jr.), Nathan Robert (Jr.), Matthew Gaitan (Jr.)

Girls 4x200 Relay (4th Place-1:48.75)

Boys 110m Hurdles (2nd Place-16.26): Alec Salerno (Sr.)

Boys 800m Dash (1st Place-1:57.37): Marcus Gaitan (Jr.)

Boys 800m Dash (2nd Place-1:57.78): Matthew Gaitan (Jr.)

Girls Discus (2nd Place-122-5): Rachel Bell (Sr.)

Boys Shot Put (4th Place-43-5.5): Kris St. Clair (Jr.)

Boys Long Jump (1st Place-21-4): Ben Hughes (Jr.)

Girls Pole Vault (2nd Place-10-0): Alma Martin (So.)

Boys Pole Vault (2nd Place-13-0): Wilson Klein (Jr.)

Boys Discus (2nd Place-133-0): Kris St. Clair (Jr.)

Boys Discus (3rd Place-132-6): Cole Noack (Jr.)

Competition takes place this upcoming Friday and Saturday, so expect Lutheran South to cap off their prodigious Spring on a high note.

More stars of LSA Boys T&F

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Wilson Klein

Rachel Bell

Matthew (Left) & Marcus (Right) Gaitan

Kris St. Clair

Alma Martin

Jaylin Lowery

Blaine Birkelbach

Alec Salerno

Ben Hughes

Cole Noack