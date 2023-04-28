STRENGTH IN NUMBERS: Willis Track Building Its Culture

The Willis Track and Field numbers are brimming as new coaches Darrick Vaughn and Aaron Breed lead the boys and girls, respectively.

“It’s not a rebuilding year, but our goal is to increase our numbers,” Vaughn said. “That has been the case this spring. Both the boys and girls have really pushed each other and given great effort all season. We are just trying to build a culture here for track and field and we are just beginning.”

Sophomore Heath Grant has led the way in mid o long-distance for the boys, while sophomore Kaeley Uhlig in the pole vault and jumps and freshman Anastacha McGowen (high jump) have carried the banner for the girls.